2023 BNP Paribas Open Voted ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year For Record-Setting Ninth Consecutive Time

Source: BNP Paribas Open

For an unprecedented ninth straight time, the BNP Paribas Open has been named the ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year, as determined by player vote. Tennis Paradise has been recognized as the premier 1000-level event of the season by both Tours since 2014. In addition, it was also recognized by the WTA in 2013, making it 10 consecutive times on the women’s side and 14 overall.

“We are honored to see the ATP and WTA players once again vote Indian Wells as their favorite 1000-level stop of the year,” said Tournament Director Tommy Haas. “This award reflects the dedicated support from all of our wonderful tournament staff, volunteers, fans, and so many others who bring the BNP Paribas Open to life every year and contribute to the sustained success of our one-of-a-kind event.”

More than 450,000 fans flocked to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in 2023 as the BNP Paribas Open was defined by a New Era of rising superstars taking center stage in the desert. Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina rose above crowded draws of competitors to earn their first career BNP Paribas Open titles in what was a thrilling tournament from start to finish.

The BNP Paribas Open has become beloved by players, fans, and media alike due to its unique tournament atmosphere. With world-class players competing in the stunning natural beauty and backdrop of the Coachella Valley, the event has become a must-see destination for tennis fans around the world. With unparalleled dining options; top-notch player facilities and amenities; and plentiful practice courts that let fans get up-close and personal with their favorite stars — the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is widely recognized as one of the premier venues in all of sports and commonly referred to as “Tennis Paradise” throughout the tennis community.

The Masters 1000 designation is the highest tournament category on the ATP Tour, outside of the Tour Finals, and includes the tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Cincinnati, Canada, Shanghai, and Paris, in addition to Indian Wells. The 1000 designation is also the highest tournament category on the WTA side outside of the Tour Finals, encompassing the events in Dubai, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati, Guadalajara and Beijing, in addition to Indian Wells.

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 4-17. Tickets and packages for the event are now on-sale online at tennisparadise.com, via phone at 800.999.1585 (Option 2), or in-person at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Box Office.

About the BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open is the largest combined ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tennis event in

the world, and one of the premier fixtures on tour. The 2024 BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 4-17.



