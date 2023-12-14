CJWC Donates $15,000 to STEP

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club presented a check to STEP (Support The Enlisted Project) for $15,000 as one of the beneficiaries of their annual fundraiser, A Taste Of Coronado. This donation will be used by STEP during the 2023 holiday season while supporting hundreds of families through fulfilling holiday wish lists. Sponsored families will get to shop at the STEP warehouse that is stocked with items purchased from this donation. In addition, January is historically a hard time financially for enlisted service members and these funds will go towards grants that pay off service member’s lenders if they are in a bind, as well as provide financial counseling to ensure families have the tools to budget better moving forward.

About STEP: STEP builds financial self-sufficiency among junior active duty enlisted service members and recently discharged enlisted Veterans and their families in Southern California who are facing financial crisis, through counseling, education and grants. STEP’s vision is to change the lives of military families and Veterans that we serve by helping them achieve financial self-sufficiency.

About Coronado Junior Woman’s Club: Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is an active member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a worldwide organization. The purpose of the CJWC is to unite together women who are dedicated to enhancing the spirit of Coronado through educational, civic and philanthropic services.

Community Events: CJWC donates time, hard work and money to the following: A Taste of Coronado, Halloween Window Painting, The Coronado Flower Show, Thanksgiving Coloring contest, The CJWC Double Served Tennis Tournament and The Marilyn Foster Scholarship program.

Beneficiaries: CJWC fundraising and hard work has helped organizations including but not limited to Outdoor Outreach, Coronado Schools Foundation, Generate Home, Support The Enlisted Project (STEP), Coronado Promenade Concerts, Safe Harbor and KMAC Foundation.





