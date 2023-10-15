Sunday, October 15, 2023
Community NewsDiningFeatured

A Taste of Coronado Serves Up Night of Culinary Delights, Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Signature Event in its 14th Year

3 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

More than 900 people walked the streets to nosh, sip and savor tasty bites, drinks and other goodies at A Taste of Coronado 2023. The self-guided event, held on Wednesday, October 11th from 5 to 9pm, featured more than 40 participating businesses, serving up everything from steak nigiri and fresh poke to craft cocktails and massages. Coronado Junior Woman’s Club organizes the sell-out event each year, which now spans more than ten blocks, features three trolleys, and is in its 14th year.

“We have been blown away by the positive feedback this year,” said Michelle Munns, Chair of Taste of Coronado. “Everyone is raving about the restaurants’ portions and creativity. They loved having more check-in options and enjoyed access to the trolleys.”

Each restaurant served up delicious bites created by the chefs, made special for the event.

The lineup featured several new participants this year, including the Smokehouse Bar at the Hotel del Coronado, Albaca at the Coronado Marriott, and Loews Hotel, according to Munns. This year’s sponsorship from The Del also helped enable organizers to invest in new flags designating each stop and host four check-in locations.

“This year’s after party at the Islander was a total success thanks to our ‘After Party Committee,’ featuring light-up leis and DJ Kenso,” said Munns.

She also wanted to recognize a few longtime businesses who support the event year after year including McP’s, Blue Bridge Hospitality, Clayton’s, Coronado Bliss Salon (which offered up chair massages), and Miss Match.

Plates from Miguel’s featured the restaurant’s signature white sauce, of course!

Colby Freer, the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club’s longest standing member, says she looks forward to Taste of Coronado each year. It’s a fun tradition that delivers a unique experience in a familiar format, said Freer.

Freer noshes on tasty barbecue from Lil’ Piggy’s.

“This event really brings people together and takes us on a culinary adventure through town, one bite and sip a time,” said Freer. “This year, it felt as if all the chefs really brought their A-game and left us in awe with each taste. And I must say, the trolley ride to the other end of town is always a highlight.”

The self-guided event featured more than 40 stops all over the island.

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club aims to unite women who are dedicated toward enhancing the island’s spirit through educational, civic, and philanthropic services.

Every year, 100% of the ticket proceeds goes towards the designated beneficiaries. This year, Taste will benefit two local organizations: the KMAC Foundation and Support the Enlisted Project (STEP.) The KMAC Foundation for Accessible Sailing in Coronado uses specially-adapted sailboats providing therapeutic and recreational sailing opportunities for people with disabilities, while STEP builds financial self-sufficiency among junior active enlisted members and recently discharged enlisted veterans and their families facing financial crisis through counseling, education and grants.

Marco Zannoni from Garage Buona Forchetta carves up pizzas made on the spot inside a special oven.
Tasters line up outside of Little Frenchie.

“It brought me so much joy to see everyone having an amazing time,” said Munns. “I feel so honored to chair this event and bring the community together. Coronado is so important to me, having been raised here and lived here my entire life. Thank you to all who participated!”

Next year’s event will take place on October 9, 2024. Businesses and sponsors interested in participating are asked to email [email protected].

Cheers with Liberty Call Distilling inside Vom Fass Coronado Tasting Room.



Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Public Invited to Nov. 4 Avenue of Heroes Dedication Ceremony

Community News

Emerald Keepers’ Coronado Community Conference: The Time to Act is Now

Community News

Newsom: Sewage Crisis is a Federal Issue; Declines to Declare Emergency

Sports

Islander Volleyball Bests Clairemont in Three Sets

Community News

Ukulele for Beginners – Mondays, Oct. 23 to Nov. 27

Community News

How Many Coronado-themed Personalized License Plates Have You Seen?

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CUSD Update: Substitute Pay Increase Continued, District Seeks Community Input to Create “Portrait of a Graduate”

Stage

Funny, Gritty Musical Takes You “Underground” to Your Favorite Dive Bar, Beer Pong and All

Community News

LGBTQ Have Been Welcome at Christ Church, Now the Pride Flag has a Safe Space Too

Community News

Coronado Community Races to Replace Stolen Wheelchair Bike; More than 130 Residents and Businesses Donate

Community News

Wheelchair Bike Stolen from Camp Able, Community Members Step Up to Help

Business

Cruel Summer for Coronado Surfing Academy; Contract Terminated with Hotel del Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Public Invited to Nov. 4 Avenue of Heroes Dedication Ceremony