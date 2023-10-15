A Taste of Coronado Serves Up Night of Culinary Delights, Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Signature Event in its 14th Year

More than 900 people walked the streets to nosh, sip and savor tasty bites, drinks and other goodies at A Taste of Coronado 2023. The self-guided event, held on Wednesday, October 11th from 5 to 9pm, featured more than 40 participating businesses, serving up everything from steak nigiri and fresh poke to craft cocktails and massages. Coronado Junior Woman’s Club organizes the sell-out event each year, which now spans more than ten blocks, features three trolleys, and is in its 14th year.

“We have been blown away by the positive feedback this year,” said Michelle Munns, Chair of Taste of Coronado. “Everyone is raving about the restaurants’ portions and creativity. They loved having more check-in options and enjoyed access to the trolleys.”

The lineup featured several new participants this year, including the Smokehouse Bar at the Hotel del Coronado, Albaca at the Coronado Marriott, and Loews Hotel, according to Munns. This year’s sponsorship from The Del also helped enable organizers to invest in new flags designating each stop and host four check-in locations.

“This year’s after party at the Islander was a total success thanks to our ‘After Party Committee,’ featuring light-up leis and DJ Kenso,” said Munns.

She also wanted to recognize a few longtime businesses who support the event year after year including McP’s, Blue Bridge Hospitality, Clayton’s, Coronado Bliss Salon (which offered up chair massages), and Miss Match.

Colby Freer, the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club’s longest standing member, says she looks forward to Taste of Coronado each year. It’s a fun tradition that delivers a unique experience in a familiar format, said Freer.

“This event really brings people together and takes us on a culinary adventure through town, one bite and sip a time,” said Freer. “This year, it felt as if all the chefs really brought their A-game and left us in awe with each taste. And I must say, the trolley ride to the other end of town is always a highlight.”

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club aims to unite women who are dedicated toward enhancing the island’s spirit through educational, civic, and philanthropic services.

Every year, 100% of the ticket proceeds goes towards the designated beneficiaries. This year, Taste will benefit two local organizations: the KMAC Foundation and Support the Enlisted Project (STEP.) The KMAC Foundation for Accessible Sailing in Coronado uses specially-adapted sailboats providing therapeutic and recreational sailing opportunities for people with disabilities, while STEP builds financial self-sufficiency among junior active enlisted members and recently discharged enlisted veterans and their families facing financial crisis through counseling, education and grants.

“It brought me so much joy to see everyone having an amazing time,” said Munns. “I feel so honored to chair this event and bring the community together. Coronado is so important to me, having been raised here and lived here my entire life. Thank you to all who participated!”

Next year’s event will take place on October 9, 2024. Businesses and sponsors interested in participating are asked to email [email protected].





