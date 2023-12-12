Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Final Report Coronado Community Conference 2023

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers has released its Final Report for the 2023 Coronado Community Conference.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The second annual Coronado Community Conference (CCC) was a community gathering
organized by local nonprofit Emerald Keepers to explore individual and community actions to build climate resilience for an environmentally sustainable Coronado. The event brought
together a diverse group of expert speakers; community representatives from businesses and service groups; city leaders; first responders; the Navy; and interested parties from Coronado schools, faith organizations and the community at large, totaling 104 people. Throughout the day, ideas and responses to surveys were solicited and curated via Slido, a web-based survey app. This report synthesizes survey results and ideas generated during the CCC. Additionally, it focuses on executable actions the community can take to mitigate the impacts of climate change, pollution, and air/water quality in Coronado… all with the goal of making Coronado a model city of sustainability.

For the full report, survey results, and more click here.

