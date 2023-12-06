Wednesday, December 6, 2023
City of CoronadoCommunity News

Winn Room Renovations – Special Council Meeting Dec. 12

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

 

Winn Room, Coronado Public Library
Winn Room, Coronado Public Library (The Coronado Times)

A Special Meeting of the City Council will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday, December 12 to discuss potential renovations to the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room. The Winn Room subcommittee and staff will present the previous work of the subcommittee, including the four remodel options, to the City Council for discussion. Community input is vital to these discussions and the public is encouraged to participate. The agenda for that meeting will be posted to the city website on the afternoon of Dec. 7

The four options for the Winn Room remodel range from minor interior cosmetic work to a larger expansion of the whole room.

For background information and more details, visit

PROJECT CORONADO

The community is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to provide input by carefully reviewing all four plans and attending the Dec. 12 meeting.

2021 Winn Room Expansion Articles

RELATED:

Winn Room Renovation Gets Delayed at Council Meeting



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Christmas Movie Night, Free Showing of “Elf” – Dec. 15

Community News

The Inaugural Coronado Mistletoe Mile – Dec. 17

Community News

Does Your Parkway Need a Tree?

Community News

Like Another Language: Musica Vitale’s “Oratorio De Noël” Concert – Dec. 9 & 10

Community News

Armchair Travel: Australia and Tasmania – Dec. 13

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report Nov. 23-29, 2023

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Marine Corps League Golf Cart Rally for Toys for Tots

Community News

Like Another Language: Musica Vitale’s “Oratorio De Noël” Concert – Dec. 9 & 10

Dining

Bridge and Bay Garden Club Christmas Luncheon – Dec. 11

Community News

Public Invited to Learn More about Status and Next Steps for Port Master Plan Update – Dec. 12 & 14

People

Police Chief Kaye to Speak at Local Military Officers Association of America Meeting – Dec. 12

Education

Coronado High School Earns College Board Recognition for AP Program

More Local News

CHS Juniors and Seniors Participate in Impactful “Every 15 Minutes” Program

Education

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Captain Pete Riebe

Military

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Coming to Orange Ave

Dining

Pedestrian Fatality in Coronado After Being Hit by Vehicle

City of Coronado

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Navy Squadron Commodore Fired after Thanksgiving Eve DUI Hit and Run