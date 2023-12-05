Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Does Your Parkway Need a Tree?

While in front of your home, do you ever think, “This would be a perfect place for a tree!”?

See if you qualify for a tree in the parkway in front of your house.

Coronado is part of the Street Tree USA program and will be planting trees in the coming months for Arbor Day.

If you qualify for a tree, the City of Coronado will bring you a tree of your choosing from the approved street tree list, install bubbler to existing system, plant, and monitor your new tree, all for free. Complete the street tree request and get ready to enjoy the many health and aesthetic benefits of a tree.

Approved street tree list

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

