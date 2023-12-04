Marine Corps League Golf Cart Rally for Toys for Tots

On Sunday evening, seven groups showed up in golf carts for the Coronado Marine Corps Leagues’ Golf Cart Rally in support of Toys for Tots. After meeting at Sunset Park, the procession made a loop down Orange Ave. ending at Coronado’s VFW Post 2422 where gifts were delivered to be donated to Toys for Tots.

The Coronado Marine Corps League is a non-profit organization that helps local Marines and their families, as well as other worthy causes in our community.

Learn more about your Coronado Marine Corps League by visiting their website at https://coronadomarines.org





