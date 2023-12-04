On Sunday evening, seven groups showed up in golf carts for the Coronado Marine Corps Leagues’ Golf Cart Rally in support of Toys for Tots. After meeting at Sunset Park, the procession made a loop down Orange Ave. ending at Coronado’s VFW Post 2422 where gifts were delivered to be donated to Toys for Tots.
Marine Corps League Golf Cart Rally for Toys for Tots
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]