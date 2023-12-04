Monday, December 4, 2023
People

Marine Corps League Golf Cart Rally for Toys for Tots

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Golf carts are lined up near Sunset Park in advance of the Golf Cart Rally for Toys for Tots. (Jennifer Velez, The Coronado Times)

On Sunday evening, seven groups showed up in golf carts for the Coronado Marine Corps Leagues’ Golf Cart Rally in support of Toys for Tots. After meeting at Sunset Park, the procession made a loop down Orange Ave. ending at Coronado’s VFW Post 2422 where gifts were delivered to be donated to Toys for Tots.

(Jennifer Velez, The Coronado Times)
The Coronado Marine Corps League is a non-profit organization that helps local Marines and their families, as well as other worthy causes in our community.
Learn more about your Coronado Marine Corps League by visiting their website at https://coronadomarines.org



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Captain Pete Riebe

People

Police Chief Kaye to Speak at Local Military Officers Association of America Meeting – Dec. 12

Education

Activism Book Club’s Annual Holiday Book Drive Returns – Through Dec. 21

Obituaries

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Business

Coronado Fitness Club Launches Game-Changer for Families with Young Kids: On-Site Childcare

People

Women’s Pro Volleyball Coming to San Diego: Impressions from the Island

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Police Chief Kaye to Speak at Local Military Officers Association of America Meeting – Dec. 12

Education

Coronado High School Earns College Board Recognition for AP Program

Community News

CIFF Presents “Scrooge” (1951) and Announces 2024 Student Classic Film Series Schedule – Dec. 3

Community News

Coronado MainStreet Hosts “Shop Small Saturday” Again – Dec. 9

City of Coronado

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

Community News

Santa Selfies & Giveaways at Coronado Ferry Landing – Dec. 9 & 16

More Local News

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Captain Pete Riebe

Military

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Coming to Orange Ave

Dining

Pedestrian Fatality in Coronado After Being Hit by Vehicle

City of Coronado

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islanders Celebrate 2023 Cross Country Season at Awards Banquet