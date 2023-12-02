Police Chief Kaye to Speak at Local Military Officers Association of America Meeting – Dec. 12

The Silver Strand Chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its next dinner and program on December 12, 2023 in the Coronado Yacht Club. This will be a joint meeting with Coronado Council Navy League. The meeting will begin with a social hour at 5:30 PM followed by dinner and guest speaker, Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye. MOAA members are requested to contact Rob Bayer at 619-251-2946 to make reservations.

Chuck Kaye is the Chief of the Coronado Police Department. He was appointed in October 2018.

Chief Kaye grew up in San Diego County and graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication and later attended National University where he earned a master’s degree in public administration.

Chief Kaye began his career with the San Diego Police Department in 1990 and worked a variety of assignments. He has worked patrol, administrative, and investigative assignments. He was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police in December 2016. He was responsible for leading Neighborhood Policing which included Operational Support, the Homeless Outreach Team, Canine, SWAT, Communications, and Information Services.





