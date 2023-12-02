Saturday, December 2, 2023
People

Police Chief Kaye to Speak at Local Military Officers Association of America Meeting – Dec. 12

Less than 1 min.

Submitted content

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Silver Strand Chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its next dinner and program on December 12, 2023 in the Coronado Yacht Club. This will be a joint meeting with Coronado Council Navy League. The meeting will begin with a social hour at 5:30 PM followed by dinner and guest speaker, Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye.  MOAA members are requested to contact Rob Bayer at 619-251-2946 to make reservations.

 

Chuck Kaye is the Chief of the Coronado Police Department. He was appointed in October 2018.

Chief Kaye grew up in San Diego County and graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication and later attended National University where he earned a master’s degree in public administration.

Chief Kaye began his career with the San Diego Police Department in 1990 and worked a variety of assignments. He has worked patrol, administrative, and investigative assignments. He was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police in December 2016. He was responsible for leading Neighborhood Policing which included Operational Support, the Homeless Outreach Team, Canine, SWAT, Communications, and Information Services.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Activism Book Club’s Annual Holiday Book Drive Returns – Through Dec. 21

Obituaries

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Business

Coronado Fitness Club Launches Game-Changer for Families with Young Kids: On-Site Childcare

People

Women’s Pro Volleyball Coming to San Diego: Impressions from the Island

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 65 Years

City of Coronado

Coronado City Council Announces Turkey Coloring Contest Winners

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado MainStreet Hosts “Shop Small Saturday” Again – Dec. 9

City of Coronado

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

Community News

Santa Selfies & Giveaways at Coronado Ferry Landing – Dec. 9 & 16

Community News

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights 2023 – Dec. 10 & 17

Military

Avenue of Heroes: David K. Werner

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Thomas Lester Cox

More Local News

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Coming to Orange Ave

Dining

Pedestrian Fatality in Coronado After Being Hit by Vehicle

City of Coronado

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Playhouse “Holiday Cabaret” – Dec. 15-17