Tuesday, November 21, 2023
City of CoronadoCommunity News

No Room for Bipartisanship in Tijuana Sewage Crisis, Activists Say

2 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Alexia Palacios-Peters, Marely Ramirez, and Laura Wilkinson pose at the Coronado International Film Festival.

There’s no room for partisan divide when it comes to the Tijuana sewage crisis, according to Coronado activists.

Members of the city’s respective Republican and Democratic parties ushered community members into a Nov. 10 premiere of The Big Dump, a documentary outlining the crisis, at the Coronado International Film Festival.

“Sewage is a nonpartisan issue,” said Jean Seager, president of the Coronado Democratic Club. “There’s no one I know who thinks sewage in our ocean is a good idea, and I felt that this was an opportunity to reach out to people who are on the other side of the political spectrum.”

Stephanie Kaupp, one of the co-founders of Stop the Sewage, ushers audience members inside for a screening of “The Big Dump.”

Dressed in attention-grabbing poop costumes and handing out fliers replicating the beach closure signs that have become common among beaches in the South Bay, they urged people to watch the film and sign a petition hosted by Stop the Sewage, a Coronado-based grassroots organization pushing for quicker fixes to the failing infrastructure.

Mary Jane Clements, president of Republican Women of California, San Diego County – Coronado Crown City, connected with Seager and told her that she knew people who wanted to be involved.

“We have to somehow get across to our government that this is important,” Clements said. “It’s affecting our active duty community members who have to train in the water, it affects our families who want to use the beaches, and it affects our Coronado economy and tourism.”

Tijuana dumps about 35 million gallons of raw sewage per day into the Pacific Ocean due to failing treatment infrastructure on both sides of the border. This year, the federal government allocated money to fixing the problem, but unforeseen costs and other hiccups have stalled progress. Some projects are underway now, and the International Boundary and Water Commission expects “incremental improvements” starting this month.

Stop the Sewage is a decidedly nonpartisan group. It was formed earlier this year and has quickly gained traction, with its latest protest yielding more than 100 attendees.

“It’s good for people who wouldn’t normally be politically aligned to get together and try to do something about this horrible problem,” Seager said. “People who get involved want to make things better. We have that in common: We all want to see things get better.”



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Lady Islander Basketball: Early-Season Tournament and Season Preview

Community News

November Emerald Keeper of the Month: Meghan McKee

Community News

Social Bytes: Surfing Seal Spotting “Hanging Whiskers” off Coronado Beach

Entertainment

Emerald Award Winner Brendan Hall on CIFF, “Out There”, & The Moon

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report Nov. 9-15 2023

Entertainment

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2023 Filmmaker Awards

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sensors Measuring Sewage Smell are Coming to South Bay

Community News

Court Issues Injunction Against Removal of Canary Island Pine Trees

Community News

Attorney General, Coronado Reach Agreement Over Housing Element Noncompliance

City of Coronado

‘We Don’t Have Much Choice’; Council Approves Sites for RHNA Housing Units

Community News

Newsom: Sewage Crisis is a Federal Issue; Declines to Declare Emergency

Community News

Draft Plan Outlines Where Coronado Could Add 912 Additional Housing Units

More Local News

Lady Islander Basketball: Early-Season Tournament and Season Preview

Sports

Emerald Award Winner Brendan Hall on CIFF, “Out There”, & The Moon

Entertainment

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2023 Filmmaker Awards

Entertainment

CHS Journalism Class Takes Field Trip to University of Southern California

Education

Man Arrested After Fleeing Police by Swimming from Beached Sailboat

Crime

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Chef Jason Witzl of Jolie in Coronado Named “Chef of the...