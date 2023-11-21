An Evening with Author Douglas Preston – Dec. 7th

Coronado Public Library, in partnership with Warwick’s bookstore, presents author Douglas Preston discussing and signing his new book The Lost Tomb: And Other Real-Life Stories of Bones, Burials, and Murder in conversation with Steve Elkins on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m. in the Library’s Winn Room.

This event is free and open to the public; free seating is subject to available space on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure seating, reserve one book per person through Warwick’s for everyone in your party at https://www.warwicks.com/event/preston-2023

Douglas Preston worked as a writer and editor for the American Museum of Natural History and taught writing at Princeton University. He has written for The New Yorker, Natural History, National Geographic, Harper’s, Smithsonian, and The Atlantic. The author of several acclaimed nonfiction books — including The Lost City of the Monkey God, Cities of Gold, and The Monster of Florence — Preston is also coauthor with Lincoln Child of the bestselling series of novels featuring FBI agent Pendergast.

What’s it like to be the first to enter an Egyptian burial chamber that’s been sealed for thousands of years? What horrifying secret was found among the prehistoric ruins of the American Southwest? Who really was the infamous the Monster of Florence?

Douglas Preston’s journalistic explorations have taken him from the haunted country of Italy to the jungles of Honduras. He was granted exclusive journalistic access to the largest tomb in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, broke the story of an extraordinary mass grave of animals killed by the asteroid impact that ended the Cretaceous period and caused the extinction of the dinosaurs, and explored what lay hidden in the booby-trapped Money Pit on Oak Island. When he hasn’t been co-authoring bestselling thrillers featuring FBI Agent Pendergast, Preston has been writing about some of the world’s strangest and most dramatic mysteries.

The Lost Tomb brings together an astonishing and compelling collection of true stories about buried treasure, enigmatic murders, lost tombs (of course), bizarre crimes, and other fascinating tales of the past and present.

Steve Elkins has known Douglas Preston as a friend and fellow explorer since 1995 and has a deep understanding of the subject matter covered in The Lost Tomb. He is best known for being the leader of the expedition chronicled in Preston’s book, The Lost City of the Monkey God. Besides having an academic background in the geosciences, Elkins has a rich and diverse history of accomplishments and has been awarded an Emmy, Certificate of Merit from the Explorers Club of which he is a Fellow, and recognition as a Leading Global Thinker by Foreign Policy Magazine.





