Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Travel

Officials Sign Steel Beam to Celebrate Completion of Airport’s New Terminal 1 Steel Structure

3 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Today, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority) celebrated the completion of the steel structure of the first phase of the new Terminal 1 (New T1). To mark this milestone, officials signed a steel beam that will be among the final beams installed in the first phase.

“This ‘Topping Out’ celebration symbolizes the completion of the New T1 steel framework,” said Airport Authority Board Chair Gil Cabrera. “But it actually represents more than just the progress being made on the New T1 building, it represents progress toward providing this dynamic binational region with the air transportation infrastructure it needs and deserves.”

“This project milestone would not be possible without the efforts of our Airport Authority Board and staff, our airline partners and the thousands who work for the Turner-Flatiron joint venture and its subcontractors,” said Kimberly Becker, Airport Authority President and CEO. “Thank you to all of our partners who have a hand in this massive undertaking. We can’t wait to come back in 2025 and cut the ribbon on this critically needed terminal.”

In addition to Cabrera and Becker, the event included remarks from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria; Steve Sisneros, Vice President of Airport Affairs for Southwest Airlines; John Bagnas, General Manager of Airport Affairs for Delta Air Lines; and Rick Bach, Senior Vice President/Southwest Region for Turner Construction, representing the Turner-Flatiron joint venture.

The first phase is scheduled to open in late summer 2025 and will offer 19 gates, a parking plaza, an elevated departures roadway, outdoor check-in pavilions, and a dedicated, on-airport arrivals roadway.

The New T1 parking plaza is approximately 45 percent complete and is scheduled to open in late 2024. This five-story structure will offer 5,200 parking spaces. Ten percent of parking spaces in the new parking structure will be equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles.

Construction is also underway on a three-lane on-airport access roadway that will take traffic from Laurel Street directly to the airport, removing 45,000 vehicles a day from Harbor Drive. This will connect to a dual-level roadway and curb front that will separate arriving and departing passenger traffic with an elevated departures roadway and curbside outdoor check-in.

Curved glass panels are now being installed on the façade of the new terminal; part of the “Luminous Wave” curtain wall. The curtain wall system is comprised of 689 glazing units, that when fully assembled, will result in a glass wall that is 32 feet tall, and 900 feet long that will help control the heat, sunlight, and glare for those inside the building.

The Luminous Wave design was a collaboration between Public Artist/Architect James Carpenter and Gensler.

The New T1 program maximizes opportunities for small, local, veteran-owned small businesses, and disadvantaged business enterprises. Nineteen new restaurants and retail stores will open in the first phase. To date, approximately 500 contracted construction companies and about 5,000 workers have been hired to work on the construction of the first phase – totaling more than 1,776,000 hours.

The second phase is scheduled to open in 2028 and will add 11 more gates for a total of 30 gates in the New T1.

The entire New T1 project will feature more security checkpoint lanes, more gate-area seating, an outdoor patio area post-security providing views of the airfield, San Diego Bay and downtown; up to two airline or common-use lounges/clubs, and a children’s play area. Site-specific public art will be created by six commissioned artists and will be integrated into the design for The New T1.

For more information on the New T1, please visit NewT1.com.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

Alaska Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service to Atlanta from San Diego International Airport

Community News

Anticipate Delays to San Diego Airport due to I-5 Closure Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Community News

Avoid the 5 for a Faster Drive, Take Two – Northbound Lanes Reduced 9/29-10/2

Travel

An Armchair Travel Tour of Slovakia – Sept. 22

Community News

Passengers Should Plan for Delays Around San Diego Airport September 8-11 Due to I-5 Closure Southbound

Community News

Avoid the 5 for a Faster Drive – I-5 Closures for Repair of Bridge Deck over SR-163

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Thanksgiving at Crown Landing Restaurant at Loews Coronado Bay Resort – Nov. 23

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert A. Breglio, Jr.

Community News

Holiday Book Signing for “Taking Turns” – Dec. 1

Uncategorized

Dig in the Dirt – Nov. 15

Community News

Ride the Lights 2023 – Dec. 10

Community News

FOCUS Holiday Boutique – Nov. 18

More Local News

Avenue of Heroes: Robert A. Breglio, Jr.

Military

A Dazzling Celebration Encompasses Coronado’s 48th Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Spectacle

Community News

Islander Girls’ Cross Country Team Advances to State Meet

Sports

Islander Boys Water Polo Crowned 2023 Division I Champions

Sports

Take A Veteran to School Day – Coronado Middle School’s Beautiful Tribute to Veterans

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Gingerbread House Decorating – Dec. 1