Coronado’s Bridge and Bay Garden Club invites you to “Dig in the Dirt” on Nov. 15 at 8:30 am. Meet at the corner of Fifth Street and F Avenue. Wear clothes that can get dirty, and bring water, a shade hat, and gardening gloves and pruners if you have them.

Because the work is on the middle school grounds during school hours, new security requirements for this event require that you bring a state issued ID and sign-in for a guest badge.