Lisa Pecus (1974-2023)

Submitted by the family

On September 26, 2023, Lisa Michelle Cannon Pecus, 48, passed away unexpectedly from this life. Behind, she has left a massive and immeasurable void in our lives. However, as we emerge from the sudden shock, we celebrate the beauty of her humanity and the gratitude that we all share for having had the honor and opportunity of her touching each one of us.

On November 24, 1974, in Phoenix, Arizona, Mike and Lucy Cannon welcomed their first-born child into the world. We talk about people being “born” to be someone or something. Lisa was “born” a devoted mom and selfless caregiver. This quickly became obvious when Lisa was only two years old and was told she would be a big sister to twins. Lisa was so excited and immediately responded to her mom about how excited she was because, “Now not only do I get one baby, but I also get two!” When twin siblings Kristy and Matt entered the world, Lisa began from day one to take care of “her” babies. This innate gift of love and care became her calling card for the rest of her life. Along the way, in 1984, baby brother and family entertainer Nick debuted, and the Cannon family was finally complete! Lisa continued to enjoy her early childhood in Phoenix when life took a fortuitous turn for all of us. That’s when, in 1986, Dad Mike made the inspired decision to move his family to Coronado, California!

Lisa quickly got herself immersed in Coronado Middle School (CMS), and then Coronado High School (CHS). Lisa graduated from CHS in 1993. During her time there, and despite her overt lack of interest in sports, Lisa still found herself a member of some of the legendary swim teams of Coach Burgess. She went on a post-high school extended academic and working journey, graduating from San Diego State University in 2001 with a degree in Child Development.

In 1993, she was introduced to Ed Pecus by her brother Matt. They were all working at Miguel’s, Coronado, and this meeting sparked a tender love story. By October 15, 1999, Ed knew he could not live without her, proposing to his one true love. Their union on April 7, 2001, marked the beginning of a tale of love filled with joy, laughter, and endless memories. Together, they welcomed three beautiful children into the world: Ila in 2004, Ali in 2006, and Eli in 2010. Ila graduated from CHS in 2022, Ali is currently a junior at CHS, and Eli attends CMS.

Along life’s journey, the Cannons faced tragedy in March of 2008. Lisa’s best friend and mom, Lucy Cannon, left this world all too early after an extensive battle with cancer. It was at this moment in time that Lisa truly stepped into the role of protector and guardian for her younger siblings and her dad, as they navigated the immeasurable loss of Lucy. Her underlying caregiver was never more evident and strong.

Lisa’s professional journey brought her to the renowned global firm HelmsBriscoe in 2002. She diligently worked her way up, crafting and establishing an outstanding business as a Meeting and Event Consultant. Through dedication, she climbed the ranks, achieving the position of Senior Director. She seamlessly bridged global connections by bringing people and ideas together from all corners of the world. Lisa leaves a huge cadre of colleagues and clients equally devastated by her loss.

Lisa’s devotion to her own kids and the extended families of kids showed in Lisa’s unwavering commitment to the Coronado Schools and Youth Sports Community. Give total props to her kids, as Lisa became a raving sports fan because of them! Over the years, she learned to pledge unwavering loyalty to our beloved Padres and simultaneously show just the proper amount of disdain for that minor league Dodgers team up the freeway. A true sports legend was created.

Besides being Team Mom on several soccer teams through the years, she was a member of the board of directors for both Coronado Youth Softball and Coronado Little League baseball. Additionally, she volunteered in all her children’s classes. Lisa volunteered many hours to the Junior Woman’s Club and numerous local women’s fitness groups. The only thing that sidetracked her from all this hustle and bustle was the love for her pets, from a guinea pig to pet fish to her various beloved dogs, who she relished taking on solitary walks around the island. Well, that and the fact that the lady with the self-avowed years-long claim that she did not like cats turned into the poster child for a “Cat Lady.” Although she would be in full denial, you could find endless cat pics and videos going back and forth with her Cat Lady-in-training accomplice, little sister, Kristy!

It was impossible to be with Lisa and not feel you were the most important person around. She cared for what you had to say and made you feel like your voice and opinion were the most important. This is because, despite her successes, she remained completely grounded in family, love, and service. Lisa was the embodiment of dedication – mother, wife, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, friend, and confidant. Her family always came first, and in her presence, everyone felt seen, loved, and cherished. The world is dramatically dimmer without Lisa! However, despite our profound sadness, we have all been inspired to revel in gratitude for the gift of our personal and magical time on earth with this beautiful person.

Lisa is survived by her soulmate, Edward Pecus of Coronado, her devoted children, Ila, Ali, and Eli; her doting father, Mike Cannon, her loving twin siblings Kristy Cannon Pierre (Andre) and Matt Cannon (Chauncey), and her adoring youngest brother Nick Cannon (Kelly). Additionally, she is survived by Ed’s three siblings and spouses, 11 admiring nieces and nephews, and nine beautiful great nieces and nephews. The Pecus, Cannon, Pierre, and Settle families will Celebrate the Life of Lisa during a reception on November 18, 2023, 2–6 pm, at the Coronado Yacht Club. We invite all those who loved Lisa to join us to Celebrate a life so well lived. Our family will be setting up Coronado Youth Sports scholarships in Lisa’s name, and request that in lieu of any flowers, please watch for future information regarding the scholarship program.

