Hotel del Coronado Celebrates 2023 Holidays with “A Twenties Holiday Affair”

The legendary Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, announced its annual holiday theme: “A Twenties Holiday Affair.” This season, The Del will celebrate the holidays in style, reflecting back 100 years to the glittering art-deco era of the 1920s. The Del will dazzle with breathtaking lights and festive décor in emerald green, shimmering silver and gold, delicate pearls, and velvet. The season will welcome the return of the famed two-story Christmas tree in the lobby, and holiday experience favorites including Skating by the Sea®, Frostbite Lounge, special holiday dining, redesigned “All That Jazz” Dynamic Light Show, Beachside Igloos, and more. The Del will also partner once again with Make-A-Wish®, donating a portion of proceeds from the Skating by the Sea to Make-A-Wish San Diego.

Hotel del Coronado has become a world-wide holiday destination, beckoning with unique, world-class holiday experiences that have earned The Del its storied reputation as a one-of-a-kind destination. The celebrations will kick off on November 17, 2023 and last through the first week of January. Those looking to stay overnight can enjoy the newly-renovated Beach Village at The Del and the newest neighborhood Shore House at The Del, perfect for multi-generational families or groups.

The following activities, food and beverage offerings, celebratory events and packages will be available throughout the 2023 holiday season:

Fire & Ice Package (Nov. 17-Jan. 1) – Enjoy the holiday season “A Twenties Affair” with an overnight package including accommodations, four Skating by the Sea passes, a private beach Roast with s’mores, overnight valet parking and your own Holiday Concierge to help create a magical vacation with priority access to The Del’s most popular experiences.

All holiday events are by reservation only and must be prepaid to confirm. Please visit hoteldel.com or call 619-522-8100 to book. Additional information about Hotel del Coronado’s 2023 holiday programming can be found at hoteldel.com/holidays.

All photos courtesy of Hotel del Coronado





