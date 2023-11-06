Monday, November 6, 2023
FOCUS Invites You to Create Magic for Children in Need – Dec. 9

Managing Editor
FOCUS invites you to celebrate the season
While helping to create magic for children in need

The holiday season for most of us evokes wonderful childhood memories. We feel the magic created by the smell of fresh cookies baking, the sounds of Christmas Carolers, the flickering flames on Menorah candles, a beautifully wrapped present with our name on it, and family and friends welcoming us into their homes and arms.

Unfortunately, the holiday season can be a particularly sad time for many local children in need or in crisis. FOCUS, with their partner children’s charities, is working to bring hope and help to these children. FOCUS fulfills project requests as varied as books and teddy bears for foster children, bike kits to the Single Marine Corps Program to assemble for needed military children, holiday baskets of food for struggling or homeless families, or the FOCUS Giving Tree at the Holiday Boutique which allows participants to provide gifts for special needs children of enlisted personnel.

Your attendance at the FOCUS Creating Magic Holiday Party on December 9th at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club will help FOCUS bring holiday joy to less fortunate children.

Join FOCUS and CCYC for an evening which will include being greeted by a singing Santa to a cocktail reception on the heated patio. Stroll along Dock A where the most impressive yachts will be decorated with their finest holiday lights. Dinner is a choice of Filet Mignon, Pan Seared Sea Bass or Eggplant Parmigiana accompanied by wine. Fun activities include a special raffle, trivia, and a wine pull. A short presentation will share with you FOCUS projects to help children in need this holiday. The celebration will continue as you enjoy elegant desserts from Opera Patisserie and listen to the music of MB2.

This fun-packed evening will be even more special knowing your attendance is celebrating the true spirit of the season as you help FOCUS Create Magic for San Diego’s most vulnerable children.

With tickets just $75 for adults and $25 for children and a table for only $575 this event is sure to be a holiday tradition for you and your family. Seating is limited and will sell out quickly! Reserve a table today and fill it with the special people in your life.

Don’t miss out, register today!
FOCUSMAGIC23.GIVESMART.COM
Bringing hope and help to San Diego’s vulnerable children since 1982

 



