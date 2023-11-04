Update on TJ-SD Sewage: USIBWC SD Citizens Forum Public Meeting, Coronado Library – Nov. 8

The United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) San Diego Citizens Forum board is pleased to announce that it will host an in-person (and virtual) public meeting on Wednesday, November 8, 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the Coronado Public Library Winn Room.

Dr. David Sodeman, Chief of Monitoring and Technical Services for the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, will give a presentation on the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District (SDAPCD) installing AQMesh sensors near the Tijuana River Valley and in the surrounding community after hearing concerns from nearby residents regarding odor impacts from sewage spills into the Tijuana River. The data collected from these sensors will be shared with the public and other agencies as another tool to address the ongoing issues within the Tijuana River Valley.

Morgan Rogers of the USIBWC will present an update of Commission activities in the San Diego region. The presentation will include an update on the operational status of the San Diego Wastewater Treatment Plant and impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary, an accounting of transboundary flows, and an update on San Diego–Tijuana wastewater infrastructure improvement projects.

The public meeting will be held in person at:

Coronado Public Library Winn Room

640 Orange Ave., Coronado

The public meeting will also be held virtually: Click here to join the meeting. If possible, it may be helpful for you to test connectivity on your own prior to the meeting by clicking on the “Join” link and ensuring your camera and microphone are functioning. Or join by phone: Call-in number +1 872-240-1286,,230947729# | Conference ID: 230 947 729#

For those connecting via phone, the presentations will be available before the start of the meeting. Go to the San Diego Citizens Forum page https://bit.ly/4604RpM, and look for the links for the 11/8/2023 meeting.

If you would like to speak during the public comment period, please sign up ahead of time by contacting Leslie Grijalva at [email protected] or 915-832-4770 by noon on November 6, 2023.





