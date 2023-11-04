EF Academy Pasadena to Offer Three Full Ride EF Academy Community Scholarships to Local Day Students

EF Academy Pasadena, a private high school focused on offering students a rigorous academic and globally enriching educational experience, will offer three full tuition merit-based EF Academy Community Scholarships to local area day students.

“EF Academy’s commitment to the continuing education of our most talented students nearby our Pasadena campus and our commitment to this community are exemplified by the students across EF who have been recipients of these awards,” said Dr. Sally Mingarelli, EdD, Head of School, EF Academy Pasadena. “It continues to be my great honor to give more students locally the opportunity to participate in this immersive educational experience that will only be the beginning of their successful lives.”

The new scholarship program is designed to recognize high-achieving 9th and 10th grade students for their academic success, dedication to personal growth and commitment to school and community involvement.

EF Academy is a leading private high school with campuses in Pasadena, CA, Thornwood, NY, and Oxford, U.K. The school’s commitment to inclusivity is exemplified by its global student body, welcoming day and boarding students from over 60 nationalities. EF’s curriculum opens a world of opportunities for students by providing them with an immersive education with a global perspective, ensuring students are well-prepared for higher education and a future that knows no borders.

“We are committed to evolving private education and preparing today’s students to become tomorrow’s global leaders, innovators and agents of positive change,” added Mingarelli. “We’re dedicated to providing more private high school options for Metro Los Angeles and the local communities in and around Pasadena. As we build on our recent launch as a private school in Pasadena, these scholarships are part of our long-term commitment to this community and our student body as we aim to provide an inclusive, diverse and globally minded educational experience for our students.”

The curriculum at the school’s Pasadena campus focuses on student-centered learning, including EF’s signature Innovation and Impact Program. This program prepares the next generation of global leaders and changemakers to meet the challenges of the 21st century by designing sophisticated solutions to address local and global issues.

EF Academy looks forward to supporting the educational goals of local students within the Pasadena and Los Angeles area.

Applicants are asked to submit an EF Academy Community Scholarship application form, in addition to the standard EF Academy application, which includes academic records, two letters of recommendation, proof of leadership in school activities or community organizations, and student essay questions.

Students must meet the following criteria to apply for the EF Academy Community Scholarship:

Applying as a day student for Grade 9 or 10 at EF Academy

U.S. Resident and currently enrolled at a U.S. School

Demonstrate a dedication to their studies through hard work and a proven academic record. Students with a 3.5 GPA or above on a 4.0 scale will be considered eligible.

Must have the intent to engage academically and be able to articulate plans for future studies after high school and career goal possibilities.

Candidates must demonstrate engagement in school and community activities with an admirable record of giving back to others through community service.

Record of outstanding character and ethical behavior.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is January 8, 2024. Qualified applicants will be invited to an interview with the EF Academy Community Scholarship Committee. For more information about scholarship application submission and the application form, please visit: https://www.efacademy.org/en-us/scholarships/us/

EF Academy Pasadena is a Middle States Association (MSA) accredited private high school with a global, inclusive, and multicultural student body within the Metropolitan Los Angeles area. The school welcomes both day and boarding students, offering internationally recognized academic programs and thorough university preparation for students grades 9-12. With campuses also in Westchester County, NY, and Oxford, UK, Pasadena students have the opportunity to receive a transformative education and to study with a global community of classmates who attend EF Academy.





