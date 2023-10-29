2023 Holiday Tree Lighting Prep for Dec. 1 Parade & Festivities

Sunday, October 29, 2023
Photography by Tony Perri, Coronado Beach Company

The Coronado Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will be held on Dec. 1, the first Friday in December. In preparation for the event, the Rotary Plaza tree lights will be installed on November 7 and 8, and if necessary 9. To wrap the tree, crews will work between the hours of 10 pm and 5 am for safety measures and to avoid disrupting morning commuters. Residents in the area will be notified and the city thanks nearby residents for their patience during this project.

Last year, the City, Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Coronado MainStreet collaborated to bring new lighting to the majestic pine in Coronado’s downtown. With funding from the City and Discover Coronado, they introduced two miles of new, colored lights – the same length as San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge!

Mark your calendars for Friday, Dec. 1 when festivities kick-off at 6 pm with the Holiday Parade, followed by the lighting of the tree.

2012 vs 2022

Rotary Plaza Tree 2012
Rotary Plaza Tree 2022

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

