Don’t Miss Coronado’s Dazzling Holiday Tree and Festive Downtown

Video by Discover Coronado:

Don’t miss Coronado’s festive downtown and the enhanced holiday tree for 2022! The Rotary Plaza tree will be lit with over 12,000 linear feet of lights. Watch the initial lighting after the holiday parade this Friday, Dec. 2.

Discover Coronado’s goal in co-sponsoring the holiday tree lights is to elevate the holiday spirit with those walking downtown Coronado. The hope is that making Orange Avenue more festive leads to more customers at our local shops, stores and restaurants. It truly is a local shopping initiative.

Coronado’s annual holiday parade, open house, and tree and menorah lighting will take place on Friday, December 2, 2022.

