Musical Tribute Event for Justin Meek Memorial Scholarship – Nov. 19

A musical tribute event for former Coronado resident Justin Meek is planned for Sunday, November 19 from 1pm to 4pm at the Coronado Ferry Landing. Currently slated to play (more to be announced) are The BlueFrog Band, Tommy Price Band, and the country band Barbwire. Patrick Ellis (SEAL MCPO RET) and his BlueFrog band will be hosting the event.

Justin Meek was 23 when he was killed on Nov. 7, 2018 while trying to save others at a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. Justin was a talented musician, vocalist, and athlete. Meek’s father and Ellis served together as Navy SEALs and Ellis recalls, “Justin often sat in with my band at the Coronado Ferry Landing and at McP’s when he was in town.”

The purpose of the concert is to raise awareness and monies for the scholarship in Meek’s name at Cal Lutheran, where Meek graduated in 2018. Donations to the scholarship fund are completely voluntary and you can donate at the event or online.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets. Additionally, there are plenty of restaurants at the Ferry Landing. Note that no alcoholic beverages are allowed outside of the permitted restaurant areas. Music for your feet and your ears! Justin would’ve wanted it that way.





