Admiral Joseph Rizza to be Inducted into Cambria County Military Hall of Fame

Submitted by Marty Brezovic

I am writing to share an event that will be taking place in my home town of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. This image of an article is from our local newspaper, The Tribune-Democrat, about an event being held at our Cambria County War Memorial on October 28, 2023.

I am a board member and will be inducting a native son by the name of Joseph Rizza. Thanks to the research and writing of Joe Ditler, I was able to put together an introduction befitting of Admiral Joe Rizza’s amazing life. I am hoping that any family members in the Coronado area might take note of this ceremony and be justifiably proud of Rizza’s induction into our Cambria County Military Hall of Fame.

Marty Brezovic

Related articles by Joe Ditler:

2011

2012

2013





