Saturday, October 21, 2023
Letters to the Editor

Admiral Joseph Rizza to be Inducted into Cambria County Military Hall of Fame

Less than 1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Marty Brezovic

I am writing to share an event that will be taking place in my home town of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. This image of an article is from our local newspaper, The Tribune-Democrat, about an event being held at our Cambria County War Memorial on October 28, 2023.

I am a board member and will be inducting a native son by the name of Joseph Rizza. Thanks to the research and writing of Joe Ditler, I was able to put together an introduction befitting of Admiral Joe Rizza’s amazing life. I am hoping that any family members in the Coronado area might take note of this ceremony and be justifiably proud of Rizza’s induction into our Cambria County Military Hall of Fame.

Marty Brezovic

Related articles by Joe Ditler:

2011

Local Author Pens Biography of Admiral Joe Rizza

2012

Admiral Joe Rizza, 1915-2012

2013

Admiral Joe Rizza Honored By US Senate and San Diego Board of Supervisors



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

A Simple Barbwire Deterrent Proposed to Stop Bridge Suicides

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Public Library, “One of the Brightest Gems in the Crown”

Letters to the Editor

Cays Park, Cays Residents, Critical Moment

Letters to the Editor

USA First Time Winner of World Bowls Champion of Champions in Lawn Bowling

Letters to the Editor

Why is the City of Coronado Preparing A Historic Survey and Context Statement?

Letters to the Editor

Interfaith Coronado – Air Conditioning is a Necessity

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

CUSD Releases Statement Regarding City of Coronado Housing Element’s Inclusion of a District Property

Community News

Tickets Going Fast for Tiki Club, CSF’s New Way to Support Our Schools – Oct. 28

Letters to the Editor

A Simple Barbwire Deterrent Proposed to Stop Bridge Suicides

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Public Library, “One of the Brightest Gems in the Crown”

Community News

MainStreet Goes Ghostly – Oct. 31

Business

Hotel del Coronado to Begin Historic Victorian Building Renovation

More Local News

Attorney General, Coronado Reach Agreement Over Housing Element Noncompliance

Community News

Public Invited to Join in Celebrating Local Military Heroes on November 4

Community News

‘We Don’t Have Much Choice’; Council Approves Sites for RHNA Housing Units

City of Coronado

Hotel del Coronado to Begin Historic Victorian Building Renovation

Business

Emerald Keepers’ Coronado Community Conference: The Time to Act is Now

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CIFF Classic Film “The Day of the Jackal” – Oct. 25