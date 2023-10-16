Rock Academy Students are Thriving – Hear From a Coronado Family

One of the greatest desires within families is for children to be filled with joy and thriving. In an ever changing world, we want them to not only be good humans, but also to contribute to society in a healthy and bold way. With children spending over a dozen years in school, it’s become very apparent – especially in today’s society – that what they learn matters. Their education experience matters.

At Rock Academy, your child’s experience matters. But more so, your child matters.

We deeply care about who your child will become. With a mission to build leaders who are Deep Thinkers, Dynamic Communicators and Do Something Christians prepared for college and life, it’s our passion to give children a education rooted in a biblical foundation that truly equips them for life and leadership. Some of the ways Rock Academy stands out:

College prep education

Weekly chapel services

14:1 student teacher ratio

San Diego top diverse private Christian school

Dozens of student led clubs, activities, service opportunities and student led assemblies

In these post-pandemic days, many families are making the transition from public school to private school in order to give their children a more value-driven, diverse, secure, and academically rigorous education experience. Take the Moores of Coronado, CA, for example:

My husband’s job brought us to Coronado in 2010 and we haven’t looked back since. For years our three children were blessed with the opportunity to attend Graham Memorial Preschool and Village Elementary School. Like most parents, however, COVID scrambled everything and we began to search for the best way to ensure they thrived amidst that chaos and uncertainty.

The more we got to know the team at The Rock Academy, the more impressed we became by their genuine attention and affection for their students. They are not only intentional and involved educators, but thoughtful partners.The staff provides a holistic education, focusing on the mind, body, soul and spirit of our children. Three years later, our children are thriving young leaders who can think critically, communicate confidently, and tackle tough social emotional situations. – Brittany and Garrett Moore, Coronado, CA

Upcoming Events:

October 22nd and November 9th: Campus Preview Days – learn about how the Rock Academy’s relational approach to education inspires a passion for leadership and community.

November 9th: Honoring our Veterans – Join us as we honor all who have served! November 9th at 9:30am and 11:30am.

Learn more about Rock Academy – just a short drive from Coronado.





