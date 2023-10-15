Sunday, October 15, 2023
Public Invited to Nov. 4 Avenue of Heroes Dedication Ceremony

Sixteen “hometown heroes” will be recognized and honored as part of the program’s 17th Group.

Bella Villarin
The City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee invite the community to attend a dedication ceremony to honor the latest group of hometown military veterans or active-duty service members on Saturday, November 4 at 10:30 am in the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The “hometown heroes” who call or have called Coronado home will be celebrated as part of the program’s 17th Group. Banners for the honorees will be displayed beginning the first week of November through May 2024 along the “Avenue of Heroes,” located on Third and Fourth Streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island.

The Avenue of Heroes is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee. The program is an inspirational way for the Coronado community to honor the many men and women who are or have lived in the city during their military careers. The program was introduced in 2014 by the City of Coronado, VFW Post 2422, the Third & Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association.

AVENUE OF HEROES CEREMONY
Doors open at 10 am
Ceremony: 10:30 am to 12 Noon
Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue
Refreshments will be provided, and golf carts will be available to shuttle attendees.

Read more about the Avenue of Heroes military service recognition and the Hometown Banner ceremony.



Bella Villarin

