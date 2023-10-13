Friday, October 13, 2023
Islander Tennis Wins Six of Seven, Drops One to San Diego High

Lisa Lamb
The Coronado Girls Tennis Team won six consecutive matches before falling 4-14 to league leader San Diego High School on Thursday. Earlier in October, the team triumphed over Mission Bay, University City, and Christian.

San Diego High

The number one doubles pairing of Maria Anaya and Grace Ellardo continued their winning ways, sweeping their sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. They avenged earlier losses in the season to two of San Diego High’s doubles teams, and elevated their in-league winning percentage to a staggering 93%. The duo regularly strategizes to bolster their strengths and exploit their opponents’ vulnerabilities. For example, when playing the number two doubles team, Anaya and Ellardo elected to remain in the back court rather than adopt the more conventional setup of one player at the net and one in the back court. That strategy paid dividends as they sealed the set, 6-4.

Maria Anaya concentrates on her next shot (photo credit: Alejandro Cortes).

Tennis is a game where mental fortitude is as crucial as physical prowess. After losing a set or two, maintaining focus and staying in the present can be a formidable challenge for players at any level. In this context, freshman Madison Brown emerged as the sole singles player to clinch a set, prevailing 6-4 against one of San Diego High’s singles competitors after conceding sets to the other two opponents. Brown persisted through the third set, shaking off the losses and finishing victoriously. She displayed great movement on the court, never giving up on balls and keeping her feet moving. She conveyed the importance of maintaining consistency as her primary goal for the upcoming California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) tournaments.

l. to r. Gabriella Sardiello, Pia Gil, Aranza Luna, Ana Sofia Esponda, Jimena Cortes, and Hana Araujo celebrate Senior Day at the Lady Islanders final home tennis match (photo credit: Alejandro Cortes).

Other October Match-Ups

In their other matches in October, the Islanders were especially successful.

Mission Bay

On October 2nd, the Islanders clinched an 11-7 victory against Mission Bay, with both singles and doubles players delivering strong performances to secure the win. Brown swept her three opponents, while Jimena Cortes won two close sets (one tied at 5-5 that was decided in her favor with a racket spin due to darkness). Maria Cancino triumphed over the number one singles player, 7-5, and played tough against number three singles, losing narrowly in a tiebreaker, 6-7. Coach Rob Moore aptly described Cancino as a “human backboard” for her exceptional ability to keep the ball in play.

Hana Araujo and Gabriella Sardiello secured a set, 6-2, while Ellardo and Anaya swept their sets, conceding a mere three games across the three sets. Carlota Peralta and Aranza Luna won the only set they played together, 6-3.

Senior Jimena Cortes moves smoothly to a ball during match play (photo credit: Alejandro Cortes).

University City

Facing University City, the team eked out a victory, 10-8. Brown displayed her prowess by securing two sets, 7-6(9) and 6-0. In her sole set, Ana Sofia Esponda exhibited her skill with a convincing 6-1 victory, while Aranza Luna demonstrated her mettle by winning a set, 6-4.

In the doubles matchups, Gabriella Sardiello and Carlota Peralta showcased their resilience by narrowly clinching three sets, 6-4, 7-6 (3), and 7-5. Ellardo and Anaya decisively won their sets, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

Christian

The team emerged victorious against Christian, 12-6. The doubles teams were especially dominant, winning eight of the nine sets played. The teams of Ellardo /Anaya and Araujo/Sardiello swept their sets. Peralta and Luna won one of two, and Lilah Cade and Josephine Zwierzynski convincingly won the only set they played, 6-1. In singles, Madison Brown clinched victory in two out of three sets, while Jimena Cortes and Maria Cancino each added another win to the singles tally.

League Wrap Up and Next Up

The Islanders completed league play with a strong 10-4 record. The CIF team competition of the Southern Section begins in late October and runs through November 10. Individual CIF competition begins November 20.

 



