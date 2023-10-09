Coronado Democratic Club Welcomes Lorraine Esgate as Keynote Speaker – Oct. 14

The Coronado Democratic Club is delighted to announce a vital meeting featuring speaker Lorraine Esgate, Co-Chair of Reproductive Freedom For All, on Saturday, October 14.

Esgate will share insights on the current landscape of reproductive rights and actionable steps for local advocacy. Attendees will enjoy an engaging Q&A session and learn how to get involved in protecting reproductive freedoms.

The meeting will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 3:30 pm to 5 pm in the Coronado Public Library Winn Room.

About Reproductive Freedom For All:

Reproductive Freedom For All is an organization dedicated to ensuring every individual has access to comprehensive reproductive health care and the freedom to make personal decisions regarding their reproductive lives. Through advocacy, education, and community mobilization, the organization strives to create an environment where reproductive rights are safeguarded and respected.





