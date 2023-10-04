Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Community NewsMilitary

Retired Navy Captain Brett Crozier to Speak at Navy League Dinner Meeting – Oct. 10

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Navy League invites you to join us for dinner at the Coronado Yacht Club (CYC) on October 10, when retired Captain Brett Crozier speaks about his experiences as a U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, F/A-18 pilot, and Commanding Officer of VFA-94, USS BLUE RIDGE — and USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT, when COVID broke out among the crew.

Social hour is at 5:45 pm, followed by a fabulous buffet dinner and presentation. Brett’s book, Surf When You Can, will be available for purchase, and he will sign all copies, including gifts. All are welcome!

Tickets at the door are $40. Please RSVP by Friday, October 6, by text to 757-642-5881 or email to [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you!

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Skelly Adventures Kick Off the Halloween Fun at 700 Block of E Avenue

Military

Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremonies

Community News

Coronado is Losing Nearly 4 Feet of Beach Annually, Report Finds

History

Honor Flight San Diego (videos)

Community News

Saturday Art Class for Kids is Relaunching at the Library!

Community News

Trails, Ales, and the Water Conservation – Oct. 17

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Coronado Music & Art Festival – Oct. 14

People

With the Death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Whom Will Newsom Appoint?

Community News

Community Invited to Public Safety Open House – Oct. 8

Community News

More Than 800 Expected for Honor Flight San Diego Return on Sunday, Oct. 1

Community News

Anticipate Delays to San Diego Airport due to I-5 Closure Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Education

Coronado Schools Awarded $1.5 Million STEM Grant From Department of Defense, Eighth DoDEA Grant

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Skelly Adventures Kick Off the Halloween Fun at 700 Block of...