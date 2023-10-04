Retired Navy Captain Brett Crozier to Speak at Navy League Dinner Meeting – Oct. 10

The Coronado Navy League invites you to join us for dinner at the Coronado Yacht Club (CYC) on October 10, when retired Captain Brett Crozier speaks about his experiences as a U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, F/A-18 pilot, and Commanding Officer of VFA-94, USS BLUE RIDGE — and USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT, when COVID broke out among the crew.

Social hour is at 5:45 pm, followed by a fabulous buffet dinner and presentation. Brett’s book, Surf When You Can, will be available for purchase, and he will sign all copies, including gifts. All are welcome!

Tickets at the door are $40. Please RSVP by Friday, October 6, by text to 757-642-5881 or email to [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you!





