Monday, October 2, 2023
Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled for Oct. 4

1 min.
(Graphic by Dani Schwartz/The Coronado Times; and Canva AI Products)

If you’re in public on Wednesday around 11:20 am, expect your and most everyone else’s phone around you to go off at the same time for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:20 am, the Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions while the Wireless Emergency Alert portion of the test will be directed to all consumer cell phones.

The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure the systems continue to be effective means of warning communities about emergencies. The message that appears on phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Image: County of San Diego

The test message will go to all cell phones set up to receive “Public Safety Alerts” on their devices. To see if you will receive alerts on your phone, check the Notifications folder on your device.

San Diegans are urged to make a personal disaster plan so you are better prepared for emergencies or disasters. Your family should build a kit with items needed in case you need to evacuate your family and pets. You can stay informed by registering for Emergency Alerts through AlertSanDiego.org, the County’s emergency notification system. You should also download the SD Emergency App on your phone.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

