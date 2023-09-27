Wednesday, September 27, 2023
More Than 800 Expected for Honor Flight San Diego Return on Sunday, Oct. 1

1 min.
Photo Credit: Zach Coco. Courtesy of Honor Flight San Diego.

Honor Flight San Diego will return to San Diego on Sunday, Oct. 1 with 87 veterans who served in WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Wars. The flight is expected to arrive at 1:15 pm and organizers encourage attendees to arrive at Terminal 2 Baggage Claim by noon.

More than 800 people are expected at San Diego International Airport. Due to airport construction, there will NOT be enough spaces in the airport parking garage for all attendees. It is HIGHLY recommended that attendees carpool, use Ride Share services, or park in Port of San Diego lots at the corner of Pacific Highway and Sassafras Streets. There will be two Sundance Stage Lines buses running continuously with FREE service to/from Terminal 2 Baggage Claim between 11:30 am and 3:30 pm. The Port of San Diego lots are FREE, the airport garage is not.

Additionally, I-5 northbound will be reduced to one lane during this time and alternative routes are strongly encouraged.

Avoid the 5 for a Faster Drive, Take Two – Northbound Lanes Reduced 9/29-10/2

The veterans are in their mid-70s to 99 years and include those who served in all three wars, veterans who earned Purple Heart and higher awards for actions in combat, a set of Air Force twins, the first Commanding Officer of Top Gun, a WWII veteran who landed at Normandy on D-Day plus 2, a Japanese-American who was held as a POW in the U.S., and a Navy nurse who served in Vietnam during the war.

During the three-day trip preceding their return to San Diego, the veterans will visit Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard Ceremony, the WWII, Lincoln, Korea, Vietnam, Marine Corps and Navy Memorials, and the FDR and MLK Memorials. The trip is to honor the veterans for their service and sacrifice. The trip is 100% donor funded and the veterans travel at no cost to them.

Learn more about Honor Flight San Diego and Coronado’s connection HERE.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

