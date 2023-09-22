CoSA Film Students to Show Work at Coronado Island Film Festival

Hayden Ellinger and Troy Martin, both level four film students in the Digital Media Arts Conservatory at Coronado School of the Arts have been selected to show their films during the annual Coronado Island Film Festival Nov. 9-12.

Ellinger’s World War I inspired film, With Valor, and Martin and Ellinger’s Film Noir, Walter Krisco, both class projects for the CoSA film level three class, were selected.

Ellinger and Martin are both excited to participate in this year’s CIFF.

“I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to show at CIFF,” Ellinger said.

“This is the first big step in what I hope will be my future career,” Martin said.

“I would add that I am proud that the place I grew up has this type of opportunity for me,” Ellinger added.

In addition to being CoSA film students, Ellinger and Martin are both actively involved in giving back to the Coronado community via volunteer service.

Ellinger’s and Martin’s films will be presented as part of the film festival’s high school student short films.

Source: Coronado School of the Arts






