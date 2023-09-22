63.1 F
CoSA Film Students to Show Work at Coronado Island Film Festival

1 min.

Level IV film students Hayden Ellinger and Troy Martin, both CHS class of 2024, to show films during CIFF

Managing Editor
Hayden Ellinger
Troy Martin

Hayden Ellinger and Troy Martin, both level four film students in the Digital Media Arts Conservatory at Coronado School of the Arts have been selected to show their films during the annual Coronado Island Film Festival Nov. 9-12.

Ellinger’s World War I inspired film, With Valor, and Martin and Ellinger’s Film Noir, Walter Krisco, both class projects for the CoSA film level three class, were selected.

Ellinger and Martin are both excited to participate in this year’s CIFF.

“I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to show at CIFF,” Ellinger said.

“This is the first big step in what I hope will be my future career,” Martin said.

“I would add that I am proud that the place I grew up has this type of opportunity for me,” Ellinger added.

In addition to being CoSA film students, Ellinger and Martin are both actively involved in giving back to the Coronado community via volunteer service.

Ellinger’s and Martin’s films will be presented as part of the film festival’s high school student short films.

Source: Coronado School of the Arts



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

