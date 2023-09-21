69.8 F
Emerald Keepers Hosts Beach Cleanup on California Coastal Cleanup Day – Sept. 23

Join Emerald Keepers on California Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 to 9 am in the parking lot at First Street and D Avenue. Bring your gloves and a picker if you have one.

The beach in front of The Landing has been impacted by beach fires on the sand and trash left behind all summer. Emerald Keepers’ Cleanup Series has made a difference.

Volunteers will clean the beaches and park areas in front of The Landing and Ferry Landing. We hope to see you there! Look for Emerald Keepers’ Beach Ceanup Team Leader Steph Angel.

Thank you for making Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue!

 



