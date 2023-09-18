Coronado High Club Rush Boasts New and Returning Student Groups

Coronado High School (CHS) has been in session for a few weeks now, so that means student activities are back in full swing. Clubs are a popular way for students to express their unique interests on campus, meet new people, and get involved. In the 2023-2024 school year, there are 64 student-run clubs on campus. Every student who applied for club status got approved by the Associated Student Body (ASB) and Administration. So this year, there are many new, and returning, groups to choose from.

The application process for students interested in creating their own club is quite simple. Students fill out an application with school-year goals, name their faculty advisor, and detail their officer positions. A social media component involves posting a flyer for their club along with days the group meets, so ASB can advertise the group to the rest of campus on the official Instagram (@coronadoasb). Students can create a club at any point in high school, grade level doesn’t matter.

Club rush occurred on September 14 and 15 during lunch in the CHS quad. Many of the popular clubs made a return this year, like Book Club and Aviation Club. Feminist Club Co-President and Senior Hannah Cohen shared, “The other officers and I wanted to bring the Feminist Club back to campus this year simply because the club is fun for us. Through the community at the club meetings, the positive responses to our events from previous years, and our desire to continue to improve the Feminist Club, bringing the club back felt like a no-brainer.” According to Cohen, the club aims to put on more community events and continue to establish that “feminism is for everyone.”

Many new clubs got to experience their first club rush, such as Fishing Club and Hearts for the World Club. Babysitting Club president and junior Sofia Zamora says, “I started this club with a goal of teaching people the basics of babysitting so they would perform their job better as a babysitter. I wanted it to be easier for students at CHS to get a babysitting job just through looking at the remind chat for job opportunities. This would benefit everyone in the Coronado community. As for parents, a babysitting network would be easy to find a sitter to watch their children for a few hours. This club at CHS would make finding babysitting jobs for students very easy and accessible.”

It sometimes seems that student interest in clubs has started to falter over the past few years. “I think it’s certainly possible that [student involvement in clubs] has gone down just because students are more focused on spending their lunch time with friends, going out, rather than staying in a classroom for more time. And I also think that maybe students don’t feel like clubs have that big of an effect on colleges anymore so they don’t see [joining] as worth it,” says senior Addison Welsh. Regardless of this, club rush was certainly a popular event this school year.





