74.5 F
Coronado
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Community News

George Galdorisi: Update on AI Technology – Sept. 15

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

On Friday, Sept. 15 from 9 to 11 am in the Coronado Library Winn Room, renowned author and lecturer George Galdorisi will be updating his presentation on artificial intelligence, to include his outlook on AI for defense and commercial implementation.

If you missed his stimulating talk last year, find a link to that presentation so you will be familiar with George’s background and introduction to artificial intelligence here.

George’s literary works include AI at War, Fire and Ice, For Duty and Honor, The Coronado Conspiracy, Dark Zone, Scorched Earth, Into the Fire, Out of the Ashes, The Kissing Sailor, Act of Valor, and Leave No Man Behind.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Celebrate Coronado! Community Awards & Dinner – Oct. 4

City of Coronado

Community Encouraged to Weigh in on Cays Park Proposals, Learn About Options 100, 75, 50, 25

Community News

Urgent Repairs Needed at South Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant Following Tropical Storm Hilary

Community News

Cub Scouts Round-Up and Information Night – Sept. 27

Community News

Fall Prevention for Seniors – Sept. 20

Community News

Art is Making a Positive Impact in Coronado – New Exhibit Opens Sept. 14

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Interfaith Coronado – Air Conditioning is a Necessity

Letters to the Editor

Sewage Situation is a State of Emergency – Call the Governor

Military

Naval Special Warfare Hosts 2023 West Coast NSW Family Day

Community News

Cub Scouts Round-Up and Information Night – Sept. 27

People

Coronado Resident Phil Swartz Awarded USS Midway Museum Volunteer of the Month (July 2023)

Dining

Experience the Flavors of Fall at The Henry Coronado

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.