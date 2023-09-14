George Galdorisi: Update on AI Technology – Sept. 15

On Friday, Sept. 15 from 9 to 11 am in the Coronado Library Winn Room, renowned author and lecturer George Galdorisi will be updating his presentation on artificial intelligence, to include his outlook on AI for defense and commercial implementation.

If you missed his stimulating talk last year, find a link to that presentation so you will be familiar with George’s background and introduction to artificial intelligence here.

George’s literary works include AI at War, Fire and Ice, For Duty and Honor, The Coronado Conspiracy, Dark Zone, Scorched Earth, Into the Fire, Out of the Ashes, The Kissing Sailor, Act of Valor, and Leave No Man Behind.





