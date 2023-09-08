Coronado Resident Phil Swartz Awarded USS Midway Museum Volunteer of the Month (July 2023)

The USS Midway Museum has announced that Coronado resident Phil Swartz was recently awarded as USS Midway Museum Volunteer of the Month for July 2023.

“Phil is one of our outstanding docents. He joined the team in 2010 and quickly became a DOW (Docent of the Watch), building a strong team, well-staffed with more than 30 docents. He also serves on the Midway Outreach team on occasion, representing the museum at off-site events,” said Laurie Switzer, Director of Volunteer Programs, USS Midway Museum.

Swartz’ remarkable leadership skills reflect his impressive military and civilian careers. He is a retired captain and was a Naval Aviator flying S-3s among several other aircraft including T-34, T-2, A-4, S-3A, C-9B, MD-80, B-757, B-767. He made 250 carrier landings while in the service.

In addition, Swartz was Commanding Officer VR-57 1991-1992 and deployed to Desert Shield/Desert Storm. In 1978, he served on the carrier USS Enterprise with Sea Control squadron VS-38, also known as the Red -Griffins, flying S-3A Vikings.

When Swartz retired from military service he became an airline pilot, now retired from that as well. In addition to his generous volunteer service aboard Midway (more than 4600 volunteer hours), he is a member of the Coronado Police Department (CPDK) Senior Volunteer Patrol (SVP), a volunteer force that supports the CPD and the Highway Patrol.

According to former Midway Volunteer of the Year, Jon Ryan (also a Coronado resident), Phil is “one of our best DOWs!”





