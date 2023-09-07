79.4 F
20th Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Raises $350,000 for Moore MountainView Hospice Home

Proceeds will go toward the construction of Sharp HospiceCare’s newest hospice home in Poway.

Sharp HospiceCare Regatta 2023. Photo by Cynthia Sinclair Photography, courtesy of Sharp.

Sharp HospiceCare held its 20th Annual Benefit Regatta. The benefit dinner was held at the Hotel del Coronado on Friday, August 25, and the regatta was held the following day at the Coronado Yacht Club. Both events drew 600 guests each. The fundraiser raised $350,000, with proceeds benefiting the fourth residential hospice home for Sharp HospiceCare located in Poway called Moore MountainView Hospice Home.

Hosted by Sharp HospiceCare, Coronado Yacht Club and Cortez Racing Association, Saturday’s regatta featured 51 sailboat racers and the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. Guests boarded 40 yachts to view the race from San Diego Bay.

Racer George Scheel won the regatta with his race boat Sun Puffin. Jon Sanchioli of the Coronado Yacht Club with the race boat Conquest won the Greg Walker Memorial Cup. Jon and his wife, Trish Eaton, were in attendance on Friday night at the benefit dinner. Trish was instrumental in moving the Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta to the Coronado Yacht Club in 2006.

Sharp HospiceCare Regatta 2023. Photo by Cynthia Sinclair Photography, courtesy of Sharp.

The weekend festivities support Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice program, which offers a unique environment for patients with a life-limiting illness, to meet their needs in a comfortable home setting. A highlight from Friday evening’s dinner included a heartfelt video from Leilani Holmes whose husband Ivan recently passed away at ParkView hospice home. Leilani shared that when they arrived at ParkView hospice home she could once again be Ivan’s wife and not his caregiver. “This is what he wanted as he headed toward his final journey,” says Leilani.

Sharp HospiceCare Regatta 2023. Photo by Cynthia Sinclair Photography, courtesy of Sharp.

To date, Sharp HospiceCare’s fundraising efforts have led to the completion of three hospice homes in the neighborhoods of La Mesa, Del Cerro and Bonita. Moore MountainView will be the fourth Sharp HospiceCare hospice home built.

Sharp HospiceCare Regatta 2023. Photo by Cynthia Sinclair Photography, courtesy of Sharp.



