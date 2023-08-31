75.1 F
Coronado
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Community NewsFeatured

Pump Failure Pushes 20,000 Gallons of Tijuana River Valley Sewage into South Bay Streets

3 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled onto Hollister St. after a sump pump failure on Aug. 28. Courtesy photo.

A pungent smell hung in the air around Hollister St. in Imperial Beach this week after 20,000 gallons of sewage poured into the roadway after sump pumps failed Aug. 28 at a nearby sewage station.

Wastewater flow from the Tijuana River Valley – specifically, from Goat Canyon and Smuggler’s Gulch – feeds into the Hollister Pump Station. The sewage spilled into the street for about 25 minutes before vacuum trucks recovered and transported it to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

By then, some had seeped into the ground, and an odor hung in the air Tuesday and Wednesday, residents said on social media.

The sump pumps failed after “excessive sediment in the flows” built up over time and clogged them, according to the United States section of the International Boundary and Water Commission. On Tuesday, the commission confirmed that replacement pumps were being ordered but did not yet have a timeline for repairs.

“For years, we have sounded the alarm alongside the local community that this is an emergency and action is needed immediately.”
~ Representative Scott Peters (CA-50)

Meanwhile, the Goat Canyon and Smuggler’s Gulch canyon collectors were taken out of service to prevent any further strain on the Hollister Pump Station. Consequently, the normal flows in both canyons overwhelmed their respective collectors and were pushed out as transboundary flows.

On Tuesday, the estimated flow rate at Smuggler’s Gulch was 67,000 gallons per day, while at Goat Canyon, the flow was estimated at 13 million gallons per day.

“The International Wastewater Treatment Plant is completely failing because the federal government has refused to address this crisis with the urgency it requires for far too long,” said Representative Scott Peters (CA-50) in a statement responding to the spill. “For years, we have sounded the alarm alongside the local community that this is an emergency and action is needed immediately.”

Leaking sewage from Tijuana has impacted the area for decades, but a recent push by politicians and grassroots residents aims to finally solve the problem.

The U.S. has pledged $300 million to solving the problem, with Mexico promising another $144 million, but the funds are not enough, especially after a discovery in June that an additional $150 million in deferred maintenance is needed at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

On Aug. 29, the San Diego County Division of the League of California Cities wrote to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting he declare a state of emergency over the matter. Part of doing so would include pressing the Biden administration for funding, according to a letter written by Priya Bhat-Patel, the division’s president and mayor pro tem of Carlsbad.

“Since December 2018, over 100 billion gallons of untreated toxic wastewater has crossed our border, with 35 billion coming just this year again,” Bhat-Patel’s letter reads.

The move echoes a state of emergency the San Diego County Board of Supervisors declared in June.

Peters has also pushed for additional funding, and this week led two letters to the federal Office of Management and Budget and the State Department on the matter. In one letter, Peters and 11 other members of Congress criticized the OMB for not finding additional funding for the sewage infrastructure at the border.

“Failure to find the funding needed to take immediate action will only perpetuate a status quo that threatens the local and state economy, degrades the environment, facilitates environmental injustice, and complicates our national security posture,” the letter reads.

Outside of politics, locals have been rallying for change. Stop the Sewage, an organization founded by Coronado residents Laura Wilkinson and Marely Ramirez, held its first public protest in May. Its next protest is on Sept. 1 in Coronado, at 4 pm on Central Beach.

“This is a slow-moving disaster that has been going on for much longer for communities farther south,” Wilkinson said ahead of Stop the Sewage’s initial protest.



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CJWC A Taste of Coronado Secures Hotel del Coronado as Presenting Sponsor for Annual Event – Oct. 11

Business

The Bower to Replace Former Villa Capri by the Sea

Community News

Coronado Preservation Alert – Meeting Aug. 31

Community News

Is Addiction Driving the Homeless Epidemic in San Diego?

Sports

Islander Cross Country Opens Season at Wolf Pack Invite

Community News

Beer by the Bay Brings in New Vendors – Sept. 23

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

The Fine Line Between Historical Homes and Property Rights

City of Coronado

Cays Park Master Plan Update

Community News

Watch: Navy Ships Leave Port Ahead of Hurricane Hilary

City of Coronado

Cottages at the Cays Decision Did Not Reflect Coronado’s Wishes, and Other Port News: Yacht Club, Ferry Landing

City of Coronado

Council Upholds Choice to Remove Four Canary Island Pines

Community News

Coronado Politicians Push for Collaborative Sewage Solutions As Residents Rally for Stop the Sewage

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.