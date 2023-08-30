82.5 F
End-of-Season Clearance Sale at Bradys Menswear – Sept. 1-4

Can you believe summer is almost over? The good news is, it’s time for the End-of-Season Clearance Sale at Bradys Menswear. It starts on Friday, September 1 at 8 am and runs until 9 pm on Labor Day (Sept. 4) at the Hotel del Coronado, in Bradys beautiful new store – worth a visit, if you haven’t seen it.

This is an opportunity to save 50% on selected men’s clothing from designers like Jack Victor, Max Davoli, Missani Leathers, and other popular labels – many you won’t find in other stores in San Diego, and rarely on sale. It’s your chance to take advantage of the fact that Bradys is making room for new fall and winter styles arriving daily. Can the holidays be far behind?

Visit Bradys at the Hotel del Coronado – sale starts Friday!
