Add some live music to your weekend at the Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series. September boasts one more double-day weekend and then back to just Sundays for fall and winter. Enjoy shopping, dining and dancing, all in one place at the Coronado Ferry Landing.

Sept. 2, 3: Baywolf and The New Catillacs

Sept. 10: Cool Rush

Sept. 17: Captain Morgan Lee and the Village of Kore

Sept. 24: Dave Preston and the Grownups