Susan Bitter Jones (1940-2023)

Susan Bitter Jones, a woman of deep character and boundless love, completed her life’s journey on August 8, 2023, with her two children by her side. Born on May 6, 1940, in West Hartford, Connecticut, her story carried through many places, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and inspiration.

After her early years in Connecticut, Susan’s educational journey led her to Boston, MA where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Hartford.

In 1968, Susan married Morton Philip Jones and together they settled in Coronado, California, a place that became her cherished home for five decades. Morton and Susan shared a beautiful bond until Morton’s passing in 1999. Their journey was filled with love and countless cherished moments.

Passionate about teaching, Susan made her mark in kindergartens in Boston and California. Her dedication remained strong even as she embraced her role of a devoted stay-at-home mom and later transitioned to substitute teaching. Her proudest role was that of a loving mom and being the heart of her family.

Susan was a member of the Junior League, the Coronado Garden Club, and P.E.O. in California and Virginia. An avid reader and traveler, Susan’s curiosity knew no bounds. She found inspiration in every corner of the world and cherished life’s simple pleasures like books, music, movies, walks, and fine dining.

In 2018 Susan moved to Falls Church, Virginia, where her gentle spirit continued to touch lives.

She is survived by her two children and their families: her son Derrick Jones and his wife Corinne Schneider-Jones of Irvine, CA, along with their two children, Madalynn and Matthew. She is also survived by her daughter Courtney Jones Lavander, her husband Eric Lavander, and their son Ryan, who reside in Virginia.

Susan also is survived by her younger brother, Jack Thomas Frederick Bitter, Jr. of Vermont, along with his family.

Honoring Susan’s wishes, her services are being held privately with her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory are kindly and respectfully requested.

Submitted by the family





