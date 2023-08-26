Boil Water Advisory Lifted in South San Diego County

As of late this afternoon, California American Water Company (Cal-Am) has lifted the boil water advisory for affected areas in South San Diego County.

The boil water advisory was put into effect Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, due to E. coli contamination in the drinking water.

After extensive water testing, Cal-Am and the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water (DDW) determined Saturday afternoon that the water is now safe to drink. Cal-Am says affected customers no longer have to boil their water or drink bottled water.

More than 17,000 Cal-Am customer accounts, as many as 106,000 people, were affected by the boil water advisory. The cause of the contamination is still under investigation.

The County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) is working with restaurants to provide updated guidance and resources on how to resume operations now that the boil water advisory is no longer in effect. Restaurants can also contact DEHQ at (858) 505-6900 or [email protected]. No food facility inspection or approval will be needed as part of the restaurant reopening process.

San Diego County is requesting that any businesses affected by Cal-Am’s boil water advisory to complete a voluntary Boil Water Advisory Economic Impact Survey. The information collected will be used to determine if the County should attempt to seek state and/or federal assistance. The form is informational only, completing the survey form does not guarantee that you will be eligible or will receive assistance, and it is also not a substitution for submitting a claim with California American Water Company (Cal-Am) or your insurance company. The deadline for completing the survey is Sept. 15.

County Public Health continues to monitor for health-related issues and asks anyone experiencing gastrointestinal issues or any other symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.

For additional information regarding affected schools and guidelines for residential customers, please contact the responsible agency, California American Water, at 1-888-237-1333 or visit the California American alert page.





