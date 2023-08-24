66.7 F
Boil Water Advisory Update – Positive Sample Drawn Wednesday at Site in IB

Megan Kitt
Regarding the County of San Diego’s Boil Water Advisory, customers in need can pick up bottled water at California American Water at 1025 Palm Ave. in Imperial Beach. Workers will be there until 9 pm Thursday, Aug. 23 or until water runs out, whichever comes first, and will resume water distribution Friday morning.

Officials are working on an updated map showing which areas are impacted by the boil water advisory, which will be published here once available. Meanwhile, impacted customers will be alerted by California American Water. The advisory is in effect for California American Water customers in the entire city of Imperial Beach, customers in Coronado south of Fiddler’s Cove, and those in Chula Vista and south San Diego who are served by California American Water. (Note: customers in San Diego and Chula Vista who receive water elsewhere are not under alert.)

“The positive sample was drawn Wednesday at one of our sample sites in Imperial Beach,” said Brian Barreto, external affairs for California American Water. “We believe the issue is not system wide and it’s not in our water system. We feel that it may be the result of a bad water sample, and we’re in the process of taking additional samples to verify.”

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure, and Barreto expects test results from additional samples back within 24 to 48 hours.

Updates are available here.

 

 



Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

