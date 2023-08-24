77.4 F
County Issues Boil Water Advisory for Coronado (Silver Strand Area) and Imperial Beach

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated. The alert from San Diego County originally identified the advisory for Coronado and Imperial Beach. The correction is now listed below. Additional information and a map from American Water has been added.

UPDATE 08/23/2023 6:50 PM PDT

Affected area for Boil Water Advisory according to American Water.

From American Water / Cal Am Water:

Due to the recent Hurricane Hilary event, the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the County of San Diego Environmental Health and Quality Department, and the California American Water Coronado Water System are advising residents of Imperial Beach and the Silver Strand south of Fiddler’s Cove to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. We will inform you when tests show that water is safe to drink, and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within 24 to 48 hours.

• Until you receive notice that the Boil Water Notice is lifted, do not drink the water without boiling it first
• Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
• Boil all water for three-minute boil.
• Let water cool before drinking.
• Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.


CORRECTION SENT BY SAN DIEGO COUNTY:
08/24/2023 12:59 PM PDT

The State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for Silver Strand area of Coronado and Imperial Beach.  Affected customers will be contacted directly by Cal American Water Company with additional information.

The City of Coronado has published additional alerts with more details of the impacted Coronado areas. They include areas South of Fiddler’s Cove including Strand Housing, Strand School, Loews Coronado and Coronado Cays.
—-

“The drinking water system has tested present for E.Coli bacteria. The presence of E.Coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. Health effects can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. E.Coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems,” the emergency statement reads.

Boil All Water Before use.

• The water is not safe to drink.

• Boil all water for 3 minutes.

• Let the water cool before you use it.

• Use of bottled water is encouraged for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

• Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The Boil Water Order was issued for the Coronado and Imperial Beach areas to ensure all water used is free from bacterial contamination. The Boil Water Order will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.


Image by Three-shots from Pixabay

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

