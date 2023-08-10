Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra: Mexico Vivo – Sept. 9

Maestro Osvaldo Mendoza, the esteemed Music Director of Coronado Philharmonia, will be presenting Mexico Vivo – a unique fusion of original Classical Music and the vibrant melodies of Mariachi Garibaldi. This exciting collaboration promises to be a one-of-a-kind musical experience that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Mexico and the Symphony Orchestra experience.

Directed by Dr. Jeff Nevin, Mariachi Garibaldi has performed countless engagements in venues large and small, on three continents, since 1998. The concert promises to be a celebration of the best of both worlds, with the Mariachi band joining forces with the Coronado Philharmonia to create an electrifying musical experience.

