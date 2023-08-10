69.4 F
Coronado
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra: Mexico Vivo – Sept. 9

Maestro Osvaldo Mendoza, the esteemed Music Director of Coronado Philharmonia, will be presenting Mexico Vivo – a unique fusion of original Classical Music and the vibrant melodies of Mariachi Garibaldi. This exciting collaboration promises to be a one-of-a-kind musical experience that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Mexico and the Symphony Orchestra experience.

Directed by Dr. Jeff Nevin, Mariachi Garibaldi has performed countless engagements in venues large and small, on three continents, since 1998. The concert promises to be a celebration of the best of both worlds, with the Mariachi band joining forces with the Coronado Philharmonia to create an electrifying musical experience.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

