Coronado Little League Minors All Stars Win District Championship

The Coronado Little League Minors (10u) All Stars team took home the district 32 championship title after their fifth game on Monday, July 10. The district consists of nine Little Leagues (Point Loma, Peninsula, Mira Mesa, Scripps Ranch, Presidio, University City, Rancho Peñasquitos, Clairemont and Coronado).

In game 1 of the tournament, Coronado took on Point Loma and won 14-3. Hudson Hyde threw a great game and was the winning pitcher.

In game 2 against Mira Mesa, Coronado was trailing 2-0 in the 4th inning, which was highlighted by Jack Golden’s grand slam, and went on to score 13 runs in the inning to win 13-2.

Game 3 saw Coronado beat Scripps Ranch 10-3 to advance to the championship game. Parker West threw five innings and was the winning pitcher and Wyley Warren closed it out.

Game 4 was against Scripps Ranch (they won the loser’s bracket to advance to the championship) and Scripps Ranch won 6-4 in a very close game. Since that was Coronado’s first loss and it was a double elimination game, another game against Scripps Ranch was in order for a winner-take-all championship game.

And Coronado did it! Beating Scripps Ranch 12-4 in game 5 to win the championship. Parker West threw a complete game and Larkin O’Sullivan got a huge hit to break open a close game.

Moving on to sectionals with games in Vista the weekend of July 15, Coronado lost a close game to Oceanside and then were eliminated by 4S Ranch.

Coach Greg West shared, “It was a great seven weeks of baseball with a great group of parents, coaches and players. An experience these boys will remember forever.”

The Coronado Little League Minors (10u) All Stars team consists of:

Jack Brenner

Jack Golden

Tommy Herrick

Jake Honaker

Hudson Hyde

Kaedon Lewis

Larkin O’Sullivan

Nathaniel Quevedo

Ashton Turville

Wyley Warren

Mason West

Parker West

Coaches: Greg West, Brian West, Bill Wuestenberg and JT O’Sullivan





