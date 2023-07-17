Monday, July 17, 2023
Obituaries

Eugene Timothy McBratney (1941-2023)

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Eugene Timothy “Tim” McBratney

Eugene Timothy McBratney, age 81, died peacefully on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Coronado Retirement Village in Coronado, CA.

Tim, as he was known, was born on December 15, 1941, in Kansas City, KS, and was a Navy Veteran. He worked as an aircraft engineer for TWA and then on North Island Naval Base for 30 years. He had a wonderful knack for being mechanically skillful and restored classic cars in his free time. Some might know him as Rambler Tim around the island, as he often was seen in his 1962 Rambler, “Rosie.”

He is survived by his sister Terry Adamson, Clarksburg, WV; brother Dennis McBratney, Paola, KS, children Michelle, Dewittville, NY; Lisa, Aurora, CO; Shannon, Arvada, CO, and five grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at Miramar National Cemetery August 1, 2023, at 9:30 am.

Submitted by the family



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Resident Jonathan Mosier Takes Over as President of Downtown San Diego Lions Club

Community News

FOCUS Mission Possible Gala – Aug. 13 – Tickets Available Until July 31

Community News

Bay Books Hosts San Diego Author Ken Schafer for Launch & Book Signing of New YA Novel – Aug. 6

Community News

Port Celebrates 22 Parks with Park and Recreation Month Proclamation

Crime

Motorcyclist Dies after Crash on Silver Strand

Letters to the Editor

To the Person Who Stole Our Daughter’s Purse

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.