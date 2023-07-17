Eugene Timothy McBratney (1941-2023)

Eugene Timothy McBratney, age 81, died peacefully on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Coronado Retirement Village in Coronado, CA.

Tim, as he was known, was born on December 15, 1941, in Kansas City, KS, and was a Navy Veteran. He worked as an aircraft engineer for TWA and then on North Island Naval Base for 30 years. He had a wonderful knack for being mechanically skillful and restored classic cars in his free time. Some might know him as Rambler Tim around the island, as he often was seen in his 1962 Rambler, “Rosie.”

He is survived by his sister Terry Adamson, Clarksburg, WV; brother Dennis McBratney, Paola, KS, children Michelle, Dewittville, NY; Lisa, Aurora, CO; Shannon, Arvada, CO, and five grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at Miramar National Cemetery August 1, 2023, at 9:30 am.

