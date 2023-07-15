PAWS of Coronado Hosts its First Summer Camp

Saturday, July 15, 2023
Join PAWS of Coronado for an unforgettable summer experience with the perfect blend of cuddles and education.

Summer is here and PAWS of Coronado is excited to launch its first summer camp, happening August 7-11 at the Coronado Animal Care Facility (1395 First Street). There are five fun-filled days planned, with two 3-hour sessions offered (AM & PM), designed to engage children ages 8-13 in hands-on activities that foster compassion and responsible pet ownership.

With a focus on animal welfare and education, camp participants will have the opportunity to interact with our animals under the guidance of experienced and trained staff. Campers will learn about the needs of different animals (specifically dogs, cats, and small animals), how to provide basic care and the importance of love for our furry friends, and what PAWS of Coronado provides to our community. Activities will include feeding, cleaning, grooming, enrichment, training, medical care, and more!

We are excited to launch ‘PAWS Days of Summer’ camp offering children a chance to connect with animals and gain valuable knowledge about their care and well-being,” said Teresa Leighty, PAWS of Coronado Board President. “By instilling compassion and understanding at a young age, we hope to inspire the next generation of animal advocates and responsible pet owners.

PAWS Days of Summer is guaranteed to be a camp your child loves! Registration is now open at www.pawsofcoronado.org/pawsdaysofsummer. SPACE IS LIMITED, so register today.

For more information about “PAWS Days of Summer” or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the summer camp, please contact Jennifer Stein at [email protected].

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

