PAWS of Coronado Hosts its First Summer Camp

Summer is here and PAWS of Coronado is excited to launch its first summer camp, happening August 7-11 at the Coronado Animal Care Facility (1395 First Street). There are five fun-filled days planned, with two 3-hour sessions offered (AM & PM), designed to engage children ages 8-13 in hands-on activities that foster compassion and responsible pet ownership.

With a focus on animal welfare and education, camp participants will have the opportunity to interact with our animals under the guidance of experienced and trained staff. Campers will learn about the needs of different animals (specifically dogs, cats, and small animals), how to provide basic care and the importance of love for our furry friends, and what PAWS of Coronado provides to our community. Activities will include feeding, cleaning, grooming, enrichment, training, medical care, and more!

We are excited to launch ‘PAWS Days of Summer’ camp offering children a chance to connect with animals and gain valuable knowledge about their care and well-being,” said Teresa Leighty, PAWS of Coronado Board President. “By instilling compassion and understanding at a young age, we hope to inspire the next generation of animal advocates and responsible pet owners.

PAWS Days of Summer is guaranteed to be a camp your child loves! Registration is now open at www.pawsofcoronado.org/pawsdaysofsummer. SPACE IS LIMITED, so register today.

For more information about “PAWS Days of Summer” or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the summer camp, please contact Jennifer Stein at [email protected].





