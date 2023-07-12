Thursday, July 13, 2023
Port Celebrates 22 Parks with Park and Recreation Month Proclamation

Tidelands Park, Coronado (Port of San Diego)

On July 11, the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners authorized a resolution proclaiming its support of Park and Recreation Month. The Port of San Diego’s Parks and Recreation department manages public access to 22 parks, as well as public boat launches, fishing piers, event facilities, and a diverse collection of public artworks for the benefit of public recreation, passive enjoyment, community gatherings, and special events.

Celebrated since 1985, Park and Recreation Month raises public awareness about the role of open public space and recreation in communities and people’s lives. It encourages individuals and organizations to participate in outdoor recreational activities and allows governments and businesses to show their commitment to planning and maintaining green spaces in urban settings.

“As a port of communities, the Port of San Diego prides itself in offering community members and visitors 22 parks along the waterfront, giving the public access to some of the most precious views in San Diego to all,” said Chairman Rafael Castellanos, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “As we reflect on what a true treasure our waterfront parks are, we would like to also recognize the many women and men working at the Port of San Diego that maintain and manage our parks so we can all enjoy them.”

The Port provides opportunities for community events and several other activations through its event sponsorship initiatives called the Tidelands Activation Programs (TAP). TAP was recently amended by the Port’s Board to increase event sponsorship opportunities and to provide a better balance of public access and support for public events at Port parks and venues. Some free TAP events the public has grown to love include the Big Bay Boom, San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, Movies on the Bay, South Bay Pride, Symphony by the Sea, and more.

The Port of San Diego will soon go from 22 parks to 23 following construction of Sweetwater Park which is anticipated to open in 2024, giving members of the community and visitors to the region yet another waterfront park to enjoy. A 24th park, Freedom Park at Navy Pier, is anticipated to open in 2029.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

