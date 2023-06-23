Coronado Public Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program is “Fly”

As the Coronado community knows, its Public Library hosts many different events throughout all calendar seasons. And this summer the library is bringing back their annual summer reading program for kids, teenagers, and adults. The theme is the 1990s, and in honor of that, the current children’s section display case is set with a classic ’90s style bedroom, inflatable chair and all. The display case’s walls have dozens of teen posters and fitting memorabilia. The library staff is having a great time reminiscing on their youth while creating summer events for the community to enjoy.

Historically, public libraries host summer reading programs as their biggest campaign each year, dating back to the 1890s. The goal is to motivate children, teens, and adults to continue reading over the summer vacation. The Coronado Public Library combines enjoyable programs and prizes centered around reading to establish positive reading habits and, in turn, gains more returning library members.

Tara Davies, teen and environmental librarian, says, “Ms. Jennifer and I thoroughly enjoyed putting together the children’s diorama to look like a child’s bedroom from the ‘90s, which also displays all of the grand prizes that can be won. Summer Reading Programs and their themes are usually geared for children, but we think that this year’s is being equally enjoyed by the parents. It’s really sweet to see parents and their kids looking at the diorama and hear them explaining what a VHS or a Tamagotchi is.”

Junior volunteers are running the reading booth in the teen section of the library, which of course is also full of ’90s style decor. Library patrons can grab program information, log books they’ve read, and collect fun prizes at the booth. For the volunteers, it’s a great opportunity to help out at the library, get service hours, and is an enjoyable way to spend the summer. Additionally, junior volunteers can help out at the many programs the library is hosting for kids and teens over the next few months.

Public Library Summer Reading Program Events:

The fun doesn’t stop at reading books because there are many different programs that the community can take part in. The library is hosting a monthly, all-ages “Drop Everything and Read” event. Families get to curl up with a good book, either their own or one from the library’s large selection. These events will be on July 17 at 1 pm and August 21 at 6 pm in the library park, and are open to all community members.

Continuing the ’90s theme, glow parties are scheduled twice in July. Additionally, kids and teens can mine for crystals, tie-dye bucket hats and scrunchies, and give classic ’90s foods a try. All of these events, along with more information, are on the public library’s website in the events calendar.

Coronado Public Library patrons can expect many “killer” and “fly” events to fill their summer agenda. Sixth through twelfth graders who have an interest in helping out this summer can find volunteering applications online and in-person.

