Friday, June 23, 2023
Community News

Coronado Public Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program is “Fly”

3 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna

As the Coronado community knows, its Public Library hosts many different events throughout all calendar seasons. And this summer the library is bringing back their annual summer reading program for kids, teenagers, and adults. The theme is the 1990s, and in honor of that, the current children’s section display case is set with a classic ’90s style bedroom, inflatable chair and all. The display case’s walls have dozens of teen posters and fitting memorabilia. The library staff is having a great time reminiscing on their youth while creating summer events for the community to enjoy.

Historically, public libraries host summer reading programs as their biggest campaign each year, dating back to the 1890s. The goal is to motivate children, teens, and adults to continue reading over the summer vacation. The Coronado Public Library combines enjoyable programs and prizes centered around reading to establish positive reading habits and, in turn, gains more returning library members.

Tara Davies at the Summer Reading Booth.

Tara Davies, teen and environmental librarian, says, “Ms. Jennifer and I thoroughly enjoyed putting together the children’s diorama to look like a child’s bedroom from the ‘90s, which also displays all of the grand prizes that can be won. Summer Reading Programs and their themes are usually geared for children, but we think that this year’s is being equally enjoyed by the parents. It’s really sweet to see parents and their kids looking at the diorama and hear them explaining what a VHS or a Tamagotchi is.”

Library Junior Volunteers

Junior volunteers are running the reading booth in the teen section of the library, which of course is also full of ’90s style decor. Library patrons can grab program information, log books they’ve read, and collect fun prizes at the booth. For the volunteers, it’s a great opportunity to help out at the library, get service hours, and is an enjoyable way to spend the summer. Additionally, junior volunteers can help out at the many programs the library is hosting for kids and teens over the next few months.

Public Library Summer Reading Program Events:

The fun doesn’t stop at reading books because there are many different programs that the community can take part in. The library is hosting a monthly, all-ages “Drop Everything and Read” event. Families get to curl up with a good book, either their own or one from the library’s large selection. These events will be on July 17 at 1 pm and August 21 at 6 pm in the library park, and are open to all community members.

Continuing the ’90s theme, glow parties are scheduled twice in July. Additionally, kids and teens can mine for crystals, tie-dye bucket hats and scrunchies, and give classic ’90s foods a try. All of these events, along with more information, are on the public library’s website in the events calendar.

Coronado Public Library patrons can expect many “killer” and “fly” events to fill their summer agenda. Sixth through twelfth graders who have an interest in helping out this summer can find volunteering applications online and in-person.

RELATED:

Summer Reading Kickoff – June 23



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

An Afternoon with Author Sujata Massey – July 15

Community News

Baja California Governor Called on to Provide Project Updates for Mitigating Wastewater Pollution

Community News

The Best Types of Gyms in San Diego

Community News

CIFF Presents Endearing 1950 “Father of the Bride” – June 28

Community News

Coronado Arts Academy & CoSA Summer Music Camps

Community News

For the First Time, Tijuana Sewage Crisis May be Declared an Emergency

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Islander In-Style: A “Midsummer” Prom

Education

CoSA’s DigArts Extravaganza was an Extravagant Display of CHS Talent

Entertainment

CoSA Dance Conservatory Presents its Spring Recital “19 Stories” – May 19 & 20

People

CoSA Actor Balances High School with Passion for Creativity and Performing

Entertainment

Coronado Public Library Hosts Packed House Annual Spring Tea Party

People

Islander In-Style: Spring Trends for Teens

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
m[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.