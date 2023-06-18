Sunday, June 18, 2023
Sports

Coronado Cays Pickleball Grand Opening – June 25

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Help celebrate the opening of the brand new designated pickleball courts with FREE open play, outdoor games and a BBQ!

Invite your friends and family and get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and competition filled with free open play, exciting outdoor games, and a sizzling BBQ on Sunday, June 25 at the Cays Park & Pickleball Courts. Don’t miss the chance to be one of the first to experience the City’s eight new pickleball courts! To secure your spot, RSVP here.

Sunday, June 25, 10am-2pm
Coronado Cays Park, 100 Grand Caribe Causeway, Coronado

RELATED:

City Reopens Cays Park Tennis & Dedicated Pickleball Courts During Community Ceremony



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Annual Crown City Classic 4th of July Run Celebrates 50 Years Running

Community News

Crown City Classic Training Run – June 17

Community News

Summer Jump Rope Camps in Coronado

Sports

Little League U13 All Star Games in Coronado

Sports

Islander Cross Country Season is Around the Corner – Start Training Now

City of Coronado

City Reopens Cays Park Tennis & Dedicated Pickleball Courts During Community Ceremony

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Friends of the Library Scholarship Winners

Community News

Throwback Thursday: A 30-Minute Coronado Special (video)

Community News

Annual Crown City Classic 4th of July Run Celebrates 50 Years Running

Education

CHS Class of 2023 Senior Awards Acknowledge Outstanding Students

Dining

Hotel del Coronado to Open Smokehouse & Bar at The Historic Laundry

Military

USSOCOM Commander Visits Naval Special Warfare Command, Validates Value of Rigorous Training

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.