Coronado Cays Pickleball Grand Opening – June 25

Help celebrate the opening of the brand new designated pickleball courts with FREE open play, outdoor games and a BBQ!
Invite your friends and family and get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and competition filled with free open play, exciting outdoor games, and a sizzling BBQ on Sunday, June 25 at the Cays Park & Pickleball Courts. Don’t miss the chance to be one of the first to experience the City’s eight new pickleball courts! To secure your spot, RSVP here.
Sunday, June 25, 10am-2pm
Coronado Cays Park, 100 Grand Caribe Causeway, Coronado
