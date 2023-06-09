Technology, Engineering & Film Making Camps – Summer 2023

This summer, the Coronado community center is offering a variety of Technology and Film Making Camps.

Young engineers (ages 5-8) can explore worlds as they build with LEGOs to learn engineering principles right in front of them in the Animal Adventures (July 10-14), STEM (June 26-30), Pokemon (Aug 7-11) and Minecraft Engineering Camps (Aug 7-11).

Computer programming, 3D printing, graphic design and NFC technology are the key elements of the Clicbitz STEAM (July 31-Aug 4), Coding & 3D Printing (June 19-23 and July 3-7),and Maker Lab Camps (July 17-21). In the four weeks of these different camps this summer, participants ages 7-14 will create, customize, and program their own projects using a child friendly CAD Program.

Children 7-13 will get to try their hand at movie making in the live-action Lights Action Camera Camp (July 31-Aug 4) and the Avengers / Justice League (July 10-14) and Minecraft (July 31-Aug 4) animation film making camps. All three camps allow budding filmmakers to create their own films from the story board to the final cut.

If you are looking for a full day of camp along with the engineering, technology or film making camp, there is a new Before and After Camp program that can be added on to those camp’s registration so that children can be at camp from 7am-6pm. This is a great opportunity for working parents and for children who like action all day. Open to children ages 6-12, the Before and After Camp staff provides a full day of fun in Glorietta Bay Park.

For more information or to register for these exciting technology, engineering and film making camps, check out the City of Coronado’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





