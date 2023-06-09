Friday, June 9, 2023
Minecraft Camps in Coronado – Summer 2023

City of Coronado
Minecraft Engineering Camp

If your child loves Minecraft, there is a hands-on opportunity for them to build construction projects out of real 3-D cubes this summer in the community center’s Minecraft Engineering Camp. From July 24-28 they will bring Minecraft to life using LEGO pieces to build a Minecart to harvest raw resources and battle to stop the Ender Dragon from ending the world. The Minecraft Engineering Camp will get participants ages 5-8 to explore real-world concepts in physics, engineering and architecture as they build their favorite Minecraft objects. The camp runs Monday through Friday from 2-5pm.

Minecraft Movie Camp

Instead of just playing the video game, Minecraft fans will create their own Minecraft World using Legos and Minecraft mini figures. All this, during the week of July 31-August 4, when participants ages 7-13 in the Minecraft Movie Camp will write a script, direct, and film their very own Minecraft movie. This is the chance for Minecrafters to design monsters, creepers or even their own hero to tackle the incredible environments that they create.

Minecraft Engineering and Movie Camps are just two of the eight Lego engineering and movie making camps offered throughout the summer by the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department.

If you are looking for a full day of camp, there is a Before and After Camp program that can be added on to the MineCraft Camps registration so that children can be at camp from 7am-6pm. This is a great opportunity for working parents and for children who like action all day. Open to children ages 6-12, the Before and After Camp staff provides a full day of fun in Glorietta Bay Park.

For more information or to register for the Minecraft or the Before and After Camp, check out the City of Coronado’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.



